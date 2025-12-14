The NWO globopedo cabal and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex bioterrorist assets are at it yet again, deploying their latest viral trial balloon to determine the level of mass compliance and appetite for a followup PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

According to a recent article by the Daily Mail, this ‘super’ flu is now being leveraged to once more institute completely unconstitutional mandates, with the endgame of course being the stripping of all civil liberties with the never-ending Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” being yet again forced on everyone, but this time for the common flu, or is it a gain-of-function flu, or is this all the result of recent flu and C19 shots to begin with?

A deadly quad-demic is taking shape in the US as the months get colder and people gather indoors, threatening to overwhelm hospitals, disrupt children’s education and pose a deadly risk to vulnerable seniors.

This Substack has been warning for years that the C19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” would one day amplify a seasonal flu into a far more serious event given all of the decimated immune systems, undiagnosed adverse symptoms, and possible viral mutations — perhaps this is what we are now finally witnessing…

Winter surges of Covid, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), norovirus, commonly called the stomach flu, and influenza have become regular occurrences since the pandemic has waned. But this year, the US is contending with a dangerous superflu. Cases of influenza are climbing in more than three dozen states. They are on track to overshadow last year’s particularly severe flu season, during which there were 560,000 hospitalizations and approximately 38,000 deaths between September last year and August.

More than three dozen highly vaccinated Blue states, where indoctrinated, highly boostered, and genetically modified VAIDS sufferers are now susceptible to succumbing to something as relatively benign as the common cold due to their ravaged immune systems.

The new influenza strain, H3N2 subclade K, is ripping through the UK, especially among seniors and people with compromised immune systems. This dominant strain does not match this year’s flu shot and has shown signs of causing more severe illness.

Ripping through highly vaccinated demographics, since most seniors took most of their PSYOP-19 DEATHVAX™ servings along with their latest replicon mRNA flu injections, with ‘compromised immune systems’ and ‘long Covid’ all being code for VAIDS.

The CDC has reported that between 1.9 million and 3.3 million Americans have had the flu since October 1 and 19,000 to 38,000 have been hospitalized. The surge has led to a reinstatement of mask mandates across several states for everyone entering a hospital.

Masks that do less than nothing for a 0.1 micron virus, but the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) knows this far too well, and yet they keeping promoting this scam, MAHA notwithstanding.

Several states have been hit particularly hard. Flu activity in Massachusetts is accelerating sharply, signaling an early and potentially deadly season. In just over two weeks, hospitalizations linked to flu more than doubled, reaching 0.4 percent of all admissions by mid-November.

Massachusetts is one of the most radical communist Democrat states in America, with an indoctrinated and mostly “vaccinated” population, so none of this is at all surprising.

And in Iowa, the Moulton-Udell school district took the drastic step of canceling classes for two days due to an ‘extremely high percentage’ of illness among students and staff. The district has also called off athletic events. Nearly 30 percent of students and staff are sick.

The reason for this surge in superflu is direct function of all of these various deadly “vaccines:”

Communism indeed.

Iowa’s statewide burden of flu and COVID has been deemed low by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, though signs point to an imminent increase in case rates as the season progresses. The rate of lab-confirmed flu tests in the state has been creeping up, mirroring the same track as last year’s gradual then abrupt rise. About 3.5 percent of COVID PCR tests collected in Iowa came back positive in the second-to-last week of November, a 0.5 percent increase from the previous week.

How can anyone forget that utter scam of the PCR test, set at over 30 amplitudes, which both tests for anything and nothing? Well, they are back at it for sure, seeding and normalizing yet another scamdemic.

Based on the latest CDC data, the spread of influenza is increasing nationally. In clinical labs, 7.1 percent of tests are now positive for the virus, a rising trend. Four jurisdictions are currently reporting the highest level of flu activity: Louisiana and New York City at Level 10, followed by Colorado and New York at Level 9. A broader cluster of states, including Idaho and New Jersey, are experiencing ‘Moderate’ activity This outlook serves as a baseline for what could occur during the 2025-2026 season. The CDC expects the upcoming fall and winter respiratory disease season will likely have a similar combined number of peak hospitalizations due to Covid, flu and RSV compared to last season Outpatient visits for respiratory illness have risen to 2.9 percent of all healthcare visits, a level that remains below the national baseline, according to the health agency. This indicates the overall strain from flu and other viruses has not yet reached an epidemic threshold.

Well, if the CDC and their FDA and BigPharma partners-in-crime have their way, then 2026 will reach their epidemic threshold soon enough.

The vast majority of the country remains at ‘Low’ levels for now, indicating that while significant regional hotspots exist, widespread national flu activity has not yet taken hold.

Not yet, but have no fear, because the democidal sociopaths that brought us PSYOP-19 are hard at work on their followup PSYOP-26 scamdemic.

Hospitals across the US, including major networks in New Jersey and wealthy Sonoma County in California, are reinstating mask mandates for staff, patients and visitors amid the winter respiratory virus surge.

No coincidences here that radical democrat networks in leftist New Jersey and California are already subverting the Constitution and once more enacting illegal mandates, because their citizens have not only not learned anything during PSYOP-19, but they are once again ready and willing to comply with ever more social engineering to strip them of their rights and dignities en route to another round of mass ritual bio-suicide by nonstop bioweapon injections.

And these citizens will most certainly police each other into mass compliance, because one of the great lessons we learned in 2020 is that a well functioning police state does not require any actual police.

Dr Karen Smith, Sonoma County’s interim health officer, said: ‘The risk to vulnerable patients of COVID, flu and other respiratory viruses in health care remains significant. ‘So, it continues to be important for face masks to be used in patient care areas when the seasonal risk of exposure to one or more viruses is high.’

Hey Dr. Smith, can you provide a single RCT with placebo showing a scintilla of mask efficacy in the prevention of any respiratory disease?

Of course you can’t.

But maybe someone can remind the not-so-good doctor about the 2023 Cochrane review, considered a gold standard in evidence-based healthcare, where a meta-study that analyzed RCTs on mask use for preventing respiratory virus transmission, including SARS-CoV-2, irrefutably concluded that wearing surgical or medical masks in community settings makes little or no difference in reducing the spread of laboratory-confirmed influenza or SARS-CoV-2, with a pooled risk ratio (RR) of 1.01 [0.72–1.42] for laboratory-confirmed viral illness and 0.95 [0.84–1.09] for influenza-like illness. Similarly, no clear differences were found between medical/surgical masks and N95/P2 respirators in healthcare settings.

Not complying with ‘Trust the $cience’ and ‘$afe and Effective’ fearmongering is anti-science, and science denialism, and “climate change” denialism, and just baskets of deplorables doing their usual domestic terrorist kinds of things.

Sonoma’s mask mandate is based on a county masking policy first established in 2017 and applies to staff and visitors at nursing homes, long-term care facilities, rehab centers, infusion clinics and dialysis centers. Based on forecast models, the potential peak of weekly Covid hospitalizations this season could surpass last season’s levels, especially if a new variant emerges in the fall that demonstrates a moderate ability to evade existing immunity

Lest we forget that nursing homes were where all of that gerontocide went down courtesy of these very same murderous “experts” pretending to once again care so much about granny, so please don your masks for the remainder of the year, and make sure you and everyone else around you get all of your flu and PSYOP-19 injections for our followup PSYOP-26 democide program.

And it is critical to appreciate that just like there are no RCT with placebo establishing that any vaccine reduces respiratory infections, the flu injection has only ever been shown to increase your chances of coming down with the flu by upwards of 26%, all while conferring zero protection — if that is not a crime against health, then nothing is.

Please stay far away from any and all vaccines, do not induce hypoxia and hypercapnia by wearing MKUltra masks, and if you want to remain as healthy and as hard to kill as possible during this seasonal flu or possible gain-of-function and shedding outbreak, then your very best bet is to take a powerful nutraceutical daily that creates a zinc ionophore that raises cellular pH preventing viral replication (and is anti-cancer) while getting your daily dose of vitamin D (over 80% of all ICU admissions during PSYOP-19 involved patients with low vitamin D levels) with K2 (which prevents calcification), as well as having Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine on hand to stop any virus dead in its tracks.

