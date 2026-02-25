Last night at the State of the Union address President Trump once again floated the idea that tariffs will one day replace the pernicious and wholly unconstitutional social engineering scam that is “income” taxation.

President Trump went on to drop a massive bombshell, stating, “As time goes by, I believe that tariffs, paid for by foreign countries, will, like in the past, substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax, taking a great financial burden off the people that I love.”

Last year this Substack wrote about President Trump’s first mention of this notion in an article titled, BREAKING: President Trump Asks, “How About Just No Tax, Period?”, which is now being reposted for additional context:

Readers of this Substack appreciate that “income” taxation is one of the more pernicious social engineering scams leveraged under color of law and threat of State violence…

…and over the last year or so President Trump has been dropping various hints about ending all “income” taxation in America.

And just now he once again floated his vital thought experiment:

How about just no tax, period? [APPLAUSE] You know, if the tariffs worked out like that, a thing like that could happen. [MORE APPLAUSE] Years ago, 1870 to 1913 we didn’t have an income tax. We had— what we had is tariffs. Where foreign countries came in, and they stole our jobs and they stole our companies, they stole our product, they ripped us off. You know, they used to da a numbers— and then we went to tariff— a tariff system— the tariff system made so much money. It was when we were the richest, from 1870 to 1913. Then we came in with the— brilliantly— we came in with the income tax, that we don’t want others to pay, let’s have our people pay. And then you had the Depression in 1928-1929— I call it 1929 that was a bad time, but you didn’t have tariffs. The tariffs ended in 1913. But— uh— it was the richest our country ever was…

And President Trump of course is absolutely correct:

His recent promise of ‘no taxes on tips’ is an excellent start, but in order to truly free We the People he must end the IRS, and also end the Federal Reserve.

Speaking of the Fed and the Great Depression that President Trump was referencing, it is this privately owned central planning politburo that has been directly responsible for all of the market crashes since it was scammed into existence along party lines, whereas the 16th Amendment was passed through an act of congress when most had gone home for Christmas holiday on December 23rd, 1913. No recess was called, and only three senators passed this unratified amendment by unanimous vote of just 3-0.

And here is exactly how the Fed caused this Great Depression that President Trump was referring to:

It is no mere coincidence that both the 16th Amendment and The Federal Reserve Act was foisted on We the People in 1913.

If President Trump does do away with both the IRS and the Fed, then he may very well go down as the greatest POTUS in America’s history, his misguided and ruinous Operation Warp Speed notwithstanding.

Do NOT comply.

A mere two days later last year President Trump doubled down on this concept…

…so, perhaps it really is now finally high time to stop paying “income” taxes to pedos, and to shutter both the privately owned and unconstitutional IRS as well as the privately owned central planning politburo known as the Federal Reserve Bank once and for all.

By simply putting an end to these two vampiric entities the amount of freedom restored to We the People would truly be staggering, and America would become that much more successful since everyone would be that much more empowered to retain the fruits of their hard-earned labors.

Do NOT comply.

⚠️ THE 25% OFF LIFESAVING FLASH SALE continues, so please use code IVM25 to receive 25% off on the newest product Hydroxychloroquine, as well as ALL of the amazing lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X! ⚠️

THE MASSIVE 25% OFF WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, March 1st (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetChloroquine

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X