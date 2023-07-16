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Suzanne Florida's avatar
Suzanne Florida
Jul 16, 2023

There is no way I can share this with my family, who despite my pleading, took the jab. I try to get them to take the protocol, but they won't listen. Please pray for all these poor souls. We need a miracle.

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The Science Analyst's avatar
The Science Analyst
Jul 16, 2023

Graphene oxide (GO) is used with gold-foil for a sample of the vaccine. To make an electron-microscope scan. So there is no graphene-oxide and no gold-foil in the vaccine. Note: The patented GO vax looks greyish and not oily like the Pfizer vax.

The vax is very toxic. The mRNA are toxic. The spike-proteins are toxic. Lipid Nano Particles are toxic. It is one toxic mess that should never be used.

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