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ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
Jul 15, 2023

For what it's worth, here is Dr Limited Hangout John finally coming around to talking about rollout of the bioweapons in covid zero Western Australia in 2021. He praises the authorities for 'record keeping' while they are murdering the recipients and humiliating and kerbstomping (as one commenter put it) those of us who questioned why they were murdering us in the first place https://news.rebekahbarnett.com.au/p/quite-horrendous-dr-john-campbell

Yes, the intent is to kill most of us and terrorise the survivors. What now?

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Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
Jul 15, 2023

The first study cited by Pfizer under the claim "FDA confirms graphene" is bullshit clickbait from Karen Kingston. Please stop spreading this nonsense. Cryo EM imaging set up (not vax) used graphene. That is not a proof of anything. The other evidence is largely from optical microscopy (impossible to image graphene this way). The TEM images from David Nagase also do not confirm graphene and he never claimed it was graphene.

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