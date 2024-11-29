With the possible exception of RFK Jr., not a single one of President Trump’s “health” appointments to date is against the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”

Even in yesterday’s initially hopeful article on Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s appointment to head the NIH, there was an IMPORTANT UPDATE on him being stupid enough to get two doses of the Pfizer DEATHVAX™ in 2021, and, of course, he came down with COVID-19 (VAIDS symptom) shortly thereafter.

He is currently NOT against the deadly Modified mRNA platform, which is extremely concerning. And he is still somehow rationalizing these slow kill bioweapons in certain instances when they should never ever be used again.

This is all profoundly troubling, especially in light of the irrefutable severe adverse events that are plaguing America ever since the “vaccine” rollout, such as the historically unprecedented disabilities data, ongoing turbo cancer epidemic, surging prion-based diseases, unheard of levels of excess deaths, and so on and so forth.

The fact that the entire Modified mRNA platform is deadly cannot in any honest way be argued against at this stage, and yet Trump is still somehow justifying his “beautiful vaccines” while praising himself for his disastrous Operation Warp Speed which decimated Main Street while once again propping up Wall Street. All of this at the expense of the average American due to the trillions of dollars conjured out of thin air in no time by the criminal central planners running the Federal Reserve Bank on behalf of their bankster owners; this is what kicked off the extreme levels of inflation we are still dealing with — not the installed “Biden” regime — all while more American small businesses in the shortest timeframe ever closed down for good. At the same time locked down children were developmentally and genetically damaged for life, and will never fully recover from this trauma. And we are still dealing with the economic and psychological fallout from these immoral and unconstitutional COVID “mandates.”

But they always knew how deadly the the Modified mRNA platform was, which is why this technology never made it out of animal trials such that it required a fraudulent Emergency Use Authorization in order to poison humanity.

It is high time to end the Modified mRNA “vaccines” once and for all — unless, of course, the democide depopulation program is still underway, which it clearly is given that infants are preschoolers are still being forced to take these deadly poisons by the very same captured FDA and CDC that approved these DNA-altering poisons as they were forced to openly admit that they do not prevent transmission, nor attenuate any symptoms for demographics that have an infection fatality rate (IFR) of ZERO.

by Meryl Nass

Northgroup is a new organization—really a network— that was initially composed of parliamentarians and medical professionals from 10 Northern European countries. Practically as soon as it formed, Australians signed on. Making it a NorthSouth group. Then Ireland. The US has joined and the network is expanding as I write.

Its purpose is to end the use of mRNA COVID vaccines. Isn’t it way past time?

Press Release:

Here is the letter:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

