There is not a single vaccine that is safe, effective or necessary, and not a single vaccine has a quality random control trial (RCT) with placebo control group, which is precisely why people are finally starting to catch on to this egregiously profitable depopulation injection program…

…with the worst of the worst offenders being the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that BigPharma always knew could never get past animal trials because the platform is so deadly, which is why the following news is especially welcome:

🚨 BREAKING. Whispers emerge Moderna are exiting the vaccine market and Reuters reports them “curbing Investments in vaccine trials”.



This news follows a recent messenger RNA RSV clinical trial failure, which a stunned Professor Robert Clancy said “they shouldn’t have been doing”.



It was “PAUSED” following safety signals where he says “1 in 8 kids nearly died from overwhelming RSV infection”.



CLANCY: “The one thing we learnt back in the 70’s, is you steer away from trying to produce an RSV vaccine, because you get immune enhanced disease”.... “A lot of people should have told them and they should have known themselves” Source

As per the Reuters article:

Moderna (MRNA.O), opens new tab does not plan to ‌invest in new late-stage vaccine trials because of growing opposition to immunizations from U.S. officials, CEO Stephane Bancel said ‌in an interview with Bloomberg TV ​on Thursday.

This is further proof that the MAHA movement is already achieving massively positive results; to wit:

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert ⁠F. Kennedy ⁠Jr., a ​long-time vaccine skeptic, has moved rapidly to rewrite U.S. vaccination policy, including dropping recommendations for ‍COVID-19 shots for pregnant women and children, directing states to limits their vaccine mandates ​and cutting funding for ‍mRNA-based vaccine research.

The entire mRNA-based vaccine “research” is not just a deadly scam, it is part of the greater Great Reset eugenics agenda to slowly but unrelentingly cull the masses while extracting maximum profits from them.

And all of the insiders know exactly how pernicious the PSYOP-19 injections really are, which is precisely why they would never ever subject themselves or their children to these shots, but demand that the tax slaves poison themselves and their progeny:

🤯 🤯 Stunning admission from MIT Prof Retsef Levi, current Chair of CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Workgroup on ACIP:



He REFUSED to vaccinate his own younger children against COVID!“I did not. ... all the kids that I could make decisions for them were not vaccinated.”



Reason?

“I did not feel that they have a risk that justifies taking a vaccine that was not tested appropriately.”



He warns it’s extremely hard for parents to accept if they were misled into giving a harmful product.



This from the guy now leading CDC’s review of COVID vaccine safety!



Parents: How many of you were misled by the government to vaccinate your children for COVID Vaccine?? Source

Is it any wonder that the chair of the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) has refused to sacrifice his own children, who have a PSYOP-19 infection fatality rate (IFR) of zero, to this “vaccine” iatrogenesis?

Which brings us to Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla, who along with Dr. Fauci happens to be one of the most prolific serial killers in the history of the world, a man whose only expertise starts and ends with eugenics:

A veterinarian hellbent on controlling animal reproduction and population was promoted by the NWO globopedo cabal to control human reproduction and population.

And remember, it always starts with the animals: the COVID-19 virus was developed from swine intestinal coronavirus that was gain-of-functioned by Ralph Baric to infect humans so that the likes of Bourla could deliver the real bioweapon payload in the Modified mRNA poisons.

But the proverbial walls are starting to close in on all of BigPharma, and Bourla is panicking:

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has a public meltdown at the World Economic Forum over growing numbers of people refusing vaccines, calling it a “new religion.”



He says he’s deeply concerned and frustrated, blasting what he describes as religion-driven, anti-science rhetoric.



Bourla claims the only solution is to immediately replace RFK Jr. Source

Bourla’s tense responses are to be expected:

Are these people even human?

But President Trump must listen to RFK Jr., and not his BigPharma donors and lobbyists, or else MAGA will end up killing off MAHA.

Do NOT comply.

