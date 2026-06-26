IverX was briefly sold out this morning, but it is now back in stock!

Ivermectin is perhaps the single best treatment not just for PSYOP-19, but for the spike protein damage that is induced by the slow kill bioweapon injections and the plethora of VAIDS symptoms like the turbo cancer emergency epidemic, prion-based diseases, and so on and so forth.

Since the rollout of the scamdemic, ivermectin was savaged by the quisling MSM, BigPharma, the various illegitimate Federal government agencies and their CDC, CIA, NIH, NIAID, UN, WHO, CFR, WEF, Rockefeller and Gates “nonprofit” foundations, et al. partners-in-crime.

The scientific community performed fraudulent “Trust the Science” studies, and their coconspirator “peer reviewed” journals hurriedly published them in a coordinated effort to discredit this Nobel Prize winning miracle compound.

These Crimes Against Humanity were perpetrated in order to push through the EUA “experimental” Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon DEATHVAX™ that BigPharma pretended to manufacture in no time, and without any legitimate human trials on behalf of their DoD, Pentagon, CIA, NIH, and NIAID handlers and patent holders.

But the real studies all irrefutably showed that ivermectin was, unlike the “vaccines,” actually exceptionally safe and exceedingly effective at treating PSYOP-19.

Click the image to link to 203 ivermectin COVID-19 studies.

The wholly captured and criminal FDA, the very same FDA that attempted to seal Pfizer’s corrupt research for 75 years, was shilling hard against the Nobel Prize winning “horse paste” medicine; to wit:

Said criminally captured FDA was forced to backtrack on their iatrogenic fraud:

And in case anyone still for whatever reason believes that the FDA’s job is to protect We the People as they mendaciously and laughably claim, then the following inconvenient infographic should dispel any remaining doubt that this illegitimate agency’s sole purpose is to protect the hand that feeds it; namely, BigPharma:

But we digress…

Thankfully, you can now purchase this wonder drug for your horse, cat, dog, cattle, sheep, and even pet swine. And you don’t even need a prescription.

IverX is human-grade pure ivermectin. It comes in the standard 12mg tablet. It is significantly less expensive than all other ivermectin tablets and capsules currently on the market. You get 50 tablets for $69.95, plus shipping.

But it gets even better because you can now take full advantage of the 💥BIGGEST EVER SITEWIDE 40% SALE!💥 by using code ALL40 for 40% off on all of the incredible lifesaving products that this Substack, Mike Adams aka Health Ranger, Dr. Judy Mikovitz, Dr. Paul Alexander and others in the Medical Health Freedom movement exclusively promote like the newly released topical Ivermectin Cream, the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula ImmunX, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute AlluX!

💥BIGGEST EVER SITEWIDE 40% SALE!💥 ends Sunday, June 28th (midnight eastern time), 2026.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code ALL40 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

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