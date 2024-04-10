Ever since the PSYOP-19 slow kill bioweapon rollout, this Substack has been diligently exposing the turbo cancer epidemic…

…and now the Mockingbird Mainstream Media is out with their latest coverup, but this time around it is not climate change, or any of their other usual inane alibis, but, rather, we are now presented with “accelerated aging” as the cause of young people succumbing to unprecedented cancer cases.

In an article from today’s New York Post entitled, Cancer rates rising in young people due to ‘accelerated aging,’ according to ‘highly troubling’ new study, we are presented with the following:

Accelerated aging — when someone’s biological age is greater than their chronological age — could increase the risk of cancer tumors. That’s according to new research presented this week at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in San Diego, California. “Historically, both cancer and aging have been viewed primarily as concerns for older populations,” Ruiyi Tian, MPH, a graduate student at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and one of the study researchers, told Fox News Digital. “The realization that cancer, and now aging, are becoming significant issues for younger demographics over the past decades was unexpected.” In the study, diagnoses in patients younger than 55 years old were considered early-onset cancers. The researchers analyzed data from 148,724 people using the UK Biobank database. They estimated each person’s biological age using nine biomarkers in the blood — then compared that to their chronological age.

Of course, neither the article nor the new research dares mention the C19 “vaccines,” because “various environmental and lifestyle-related risk factors” have nothing to do with being coerced into Modified mRNA gene therapies that induce “accelerated aging,” myocarditis, prion-based diseases (previously age-related neurodegenerative conditions), turbo cancers, and the myriad other adverse events; to wit

“The principal findings highlight that accelerated aging is increasingly prevalent among successive birth cohorts, potentially serving as a crucial risk factor or mediator for various environmental and lifestyle-related risk factors leading to early-onset cancer,” Tian said in an email to Fox News Digital.

Naturally, the solution for this democide epidemic is…hope:

“This discovery challenges us to reconsider the underlying causes of the increasing incidence of early-onset cancers among newer generations,” he added. The hope is that these findings will lead to interventions to slow biological aging as a “new avenue for cancer prevention,” the researchers noted, combined with screening efforts tailored to younger individuals.

Except that we know without a shadow of a doubt that the “vaccines” actually greatly accelerate biological aging.

In an August 2021 article co-authored by the late Nobel Laureate in medicine and famed virologist Luc Montagnier entitled, Could SARS-COV2 accelerate biological age?, the authors wrote the following:

Gueudes' pre-publication work in May 2021, on the comparison of spike RNAs and telomerase (the enzyme that adds telomeres to the end of chromosomes) in SARS-CoV2 that comes to explain the increased aging of alveolar cells in severe COVID-19 cases, provides a link to messenger RNA therapies (used in pseudo mass vaccination) and raises many questions about post-vaccine or post-covid-19 links. Telomerase is a reverse transcriptase and the author offers a comprehensive explanation that requires peer review "The architecture of the telomerase complex involved in telomere (hTR) manufacturing is normally protected from hijacking by foreign RNA and there is a mechanism to control RNA incorporation into telomerase. But when a lot of foreign RNA is present in the cell, telomerase assembly could be impaired." Recall that in 2003, Scholes et al. in the journal PNAS had already shown that telomere erosion led to the activation of retrotransposons and therefore reverse transcriptase would probably not be necessary to explain that vaccine RNA could interfere with telomerase assembly and disrupt genomic homeostasis. Is oxidative stress induced by mRNA vaccination (Pfizer, Moderna) also responsible for telomere shortening? The spike protein in vaccines also induces inflammation and oxidative stress by binding to ACE2 receptors present throughout the body (Lesgards JF, 2021). Given the severity of the observed side effects and the fact that the biochemical mechanisms are partly similar, it can be hypothesized that mRNA vaccines can oxidize DNA guanines and partly telomeres. It is known that post-vaccine inflammation is produced and sought after to amplify the immune reaction and the production of antibodies, and if we add to this the inflammatory and pro-oxidant action (one does not go without the other), induced by the spike protein and which can last for at least 15 days (Ogata AF et al., 2021), we have an environment that is very conducive to the oxidation of the DNA bases, the most fragile of which is guanine, in particular on the telomers.

But it gets worse:

Indeed, one study showed that vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine led to an increase in oxidative stress levels (assessed by glutathione measurement) that returned to normal after 14 days (Ntouros PA et al., 2021). This delay was nevertheless sufficient to induce telomere damage. This oxidative stress produced by vaccination also poses another problem which is the stability of the mRNA of the vaccines themselves! In a very surprising way, the mRNA of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been enriched in guanines! This is supposed to increase the translation of RNA into spike protein: indeed, if we study the nucleotide sequence of the spike gene of the SARS-CoV2 virus, and compare it to the coding sequence for the spike protein of the vaccine, we notice many differences which, however, do not affect the translation product (as they are synonymous codons). These changes in the nucleotide sequence were introduced by the researchers to increase the efficiency of the vaccine (they replaced bases with G's, as much as possible, to increase the efficiency of the translation). https://www.pedagogie.ac-nice.fr/svt/?p=2967 But in the same way that it is impossible for manufacturers to ignore the toxicity of the spike protein known for ten years, it is even more impossible to ignore the fragility (oxidizability) of guanines! It is therefore surprising that none of the regulatory authorities in charge of evaluating the marketing authorization applications for these vaccines (FDA and EMA in particular), knowing the sensitivity of telomeres and DNA to oxidative stress, have requested a toxicity study on genes (genotoxicity). Extract from the EMA report on Comirnaty (Pfizer vaccine): "Genotoxicity: No genotoxicity studies were provided. This is acceptable because the components present in the vaccine formulation are lipids and RNA which are not expected to have genotoxic potential (EMA, 2021).

The “vaccine” spike protein (SP2) is significantly more dangerous than the viral spike protein (SP1), with the genetically modified humans transformed into inflamed SP2 factories. Because the Modified mRNA “vaccines” program the body to indefinitely produce cytotoxic SP2, which in turn suppresses the p53 protein responsible for preventing the systemic spread of cancer, the “vaccinated” have all been given VAIDS; to wit:

Are RNA vaccine spike proteins more harmful than the SARS-CoV2 spike protein? The following three experimental and theoretical explanations allow us to answer in the affirmative. The "apprentice technologists of the living" have thought to make the RNA of vaccines more stable by doping it with G bases, without modifying the corresponding amino acids, which is possible thanks to the "operating mode" of the universal genetic code that allows several triplets of distinct codons to code for one and the same amino acid. Unfortunately, this leads to a diametrically opposite result in the case of vaccine RNAs, as they become more unstable, fragile and brittle. 1 - The article "vaccine-induced Covid-19 mimicry" syndrome (Marschalek et al., 2021) shows how this G-base spiking of spike RNA can generate codon reading frame changes, thus different partial amino acid sequences, which can ultimately lead to thromboembolic events in patients immunized with covid-19 vaccines. 2 - Moreover, it has been demonstrated how this excess of G bases in the RNA of the vaccine spike reduces to zero the megastructures according to the UA/CG proportions defined by Fibonacci, whereas on the contrary, the spike of the virus and especially that of the variants sees the complexity and the quantity of such structures increase. To simplify, this means that the RNA of vaccines is just a stack of nucleotides without any backbone to ensure a megastructure at medium and long distance, while variants acquire more solidity and global cohesion of their RNA day by day (Perez JC 2021). 3 - This inconsistency can also be visualized in the figure below as a kind of "fractal roughness" that is much more unstable and inharmonious in the RNA spike of vaccines (Pfizer specifically) than in the RNA spike of the virus. This was shown using the master code method.

A research study published all the way back in 2012 entitled, Aging - RNA in Development and Disease, concluded the following:

As in many aspects of general biology, RNA is critically involved in the aging process and in age-related diseases. Changes in the transcribed RNA profile of cells and tissues are seen with aging and, like other macromolecules, RNA Is subject to cumulative oxidative stress. General themes include alterations in oxidative stress handling and, specifically, the mitochondrial electron transport chain. There is also evidence of altered utilization of RNA via protein translation mediated at least in part by the mTOR pathway and making a causal contribution to age-related phenotypes. Mutations associated with accelerated aging in humans are associated more strongly with DNA repair pathways and thus affect RNA probably through indirect mechanisms, although ATR, which causes Seckel syndrome in humans and accelerated aging in mice, may provide a link between DNA damage and RNA splicing. Finally, age-related neurodegenerative conditions provide a more direct link between RNA and aging, as several mutations are directly in RNA binding proteins.

Clearly, a Modified mRNA “vaccine” would alter the transcribed RNA profile of cells and tissues associated with aging, and we now know that said “vaccines” alter DNA such that we can infer that the DNA repair pathways may very well be severely compromised, thus negatively affecting RNA as well.

Therefore, the underlying and single most likely cause of this new condition referred to as “accelerated aging” and the associated increasing incidences of early-onset turbo cancers among newer generations is the Modified mRNA “vaccine.” At this point, there simply is no other possible explanation other than the “vaccine.”

Also, we now know for a fact that there is genotoxicity from these “vaccines” which were deliberately contaminated with the highly carcinogenic SV40 sequence:

A new bombshell peer-reviewed Japanese study entitled, Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan, concluded the following:

Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine. These particularly marked increases in mortality rates of these ERα-sensitive cancers may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination rather than COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdown. The significance of this possibility warrants further studies. This article was previously posted to the Zenodo repository server on September 18, 2023.

Thus, we have irrefutable proof that “accelerated aging” and the consequent turbo cancer outbreak are the direct result of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon.

And while the New York Post dares not invoke the real cause of these absolutely horrifying mortality trends in the younger demographics, the article ended on a most apropos grim note:

“Our nation’s health – let alone Britain’s – is imperiled, and unless radical measures are taken, this trend will likely worsen before it gets better,” he warned. “The younger population will be stricken with lethal diseases at an earlier age.”

If these younger populations continue to partake in their mass ritual bio-suicides by subjecting themselves to the various vaccines, not limited to the Modified mRNA poisons, then these lethal diseases will continue to skyrocket across ever earlier ages.

At this stage, the two most radical measures are to avoid any and all vaccines, and to use inexpensive repurposed drugs to treat “accelerated aging” and turbo cancers.

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 25mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) https://www.soothingsolutionscbd.com/product/3500mg-full-spectrum-cbd-tincture/ (Please use code 2SGPET for 10% off on this full spectrum CBD oil.)

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 48mg to 96mg

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

They will continue to claim that all of this death and disease is caused by anything but the DEATHVAX™, until that time when they are ordered to disclose the terrifying truth; that day is fast approaching.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

