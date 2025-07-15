As if any additional proof was required…

…we now have yet another study which irrefutably shows that autism is a direct result of vaccination, and is a known and intentional adverse event that is part of the greater NWO globopedo Great Depopulation agenda.

by Frank Bergman

An explosive peer-reviewed study has shaken the scientific community to the core by warning that childhood vaccines have caused most autism cases among Medicaid-enrolled children.

According to the official data, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) standard childhood vaccine schedule is responsible for a staggering 80 percent of autism cases in the United States.

The study is titled “Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Study of Nine-Year-Old Children Enrolled in Medicaid.”

The team of researchers was led by Dr. Anthony R. Mawson and Dr. Binu Jacob at the Chalfont Research Institute in Jackson, Mississippi.

The results of the study were published in the Public Health Policy Journal.

The researchers analyzed Florida Medicaid data drawn from the now-defunct DEVEXI database.

Covering births through age nine, the study focused on children who had received the full CDC-recommended vaccine schedule.

To qualify as “up to date,” the child would have received more than 70 vaccine doses during around 11 vaccination visits.

However, a chilling finding emerged in the data, showing that children with the complete vaccine schedule showed a 4.4-fold increased incidence of autism compared to those who did not.

According to the authors, this elevated risk translates into a Population Attributable Risk (PAR) of nearly 80%.

This shocking discovery means the schedule accounts for most autism diagnoses in the study group.

The researchers emphasize a clear dose–response pattern, indicating that the risk of autism increases as the number of vaccine visits increases.

This is a standard criterion for inferring causality in medical studies.

Crucially, they noted this association was linked to the number of vaccine visits, not merely office visits.

This finding strengthens their argument that vaccination, specifically, is the driving factor.

The study didn’t stop at autism, however.

It also found that 85% of learning disabilities in this cohort are attributed to the full vaccine schedule.

Experts argue that this study exposes a major gap in national health oversight.

Vaccination has been heralded by the scientific establishment and the corporate media as one of the crowning achievements of modern medicine.

However, this study raises urgent questions about possible neurodevelopmental side effects, issues that mainstream media and health agencies have largely dismissed.

Critics warn that these latest findings are proof that public health officials are ignoring a growing body of red flags.

The fact that this Florida Medicaid analysis found a 4.4x increase in autism risk and high rates of learning disabilities tied to the full CDC childhood vaccine regimen cannot be ignored.

The researchers are calling for transparency and large-scale investigations into the findings.

Meanwhile, a bombshell lawsuit against the CDC has revealed that the federal agency does not have any evidence to support its claims that “vaccines don’t cause autism.”

The discovery was made during a lawsuit filed by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN).

The case, which has been ongoing for several years, requested that the CDC provide evidence to support the federal government’s own claims disputing links between autism and “vaccines.”

However, according to ICAN founder Del Bigtree, the lawsuit forced the CDC to admit that it has “ZERO” evidence to support the claims.

During a new interview on the Changing Life Destiny podcast, Bigtree sat down with Dr. Chris Motley to discuss the lawsuit.

Bigtree explained that ICAN sued the CDC for the actual tests they were using to say vaccines don’t cause autism.

Alarmingly, the CDC could not produce a single study in court.

“We said your website says all vaccines don’t cause autism,” Bigtree told Motley.

“So let’s just challenge this.

“So we said to the CDC, ‘How did you determine they don’t cause autism?’

“We fought them for a year.

“They wouldn’t answer,” he noted.

“We finally sue. We sue them.

“What trials did you do to show that they don’t cause autism?

“Where’s that mountain? ZERO.

“In the end, ZERO,” Bigtree added..

“Not a single study could they provide that was about DTAP vaccine, polio, HIB, Hepatitis B, Prevnar 13, ZERO.”

WATCH:

As Slay News reported earlier this week, a sweeping new study is also raising urgent alarms about Covid “vaccinations” after confirming that mRNA injections have triggered a surge in autoimmune disease, such as Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS), in children.

The study, conducted by leading Israeli scientists, linked Covid shots to a dramatic spike in autoimmune disease in children, while demolishing the narrative that the virus itself poses the greater risk.

TO RECAP:

The more vaccine doses, the more death and destruction.

Vaccines cause autism.

Stay away from any and all vaccines.

Protect all children from any and all vaccines.

Mass arrests now.

Do NOT comply.

