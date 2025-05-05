As this Substack has been pointing out for years now, it has been painfully obvious that all vaccines are unsafe, ineffective and wholly unnecessary…

…and now we have yet another terrifying “Sudden” Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) case that leaves not a scintilla of doubt that the childhood vaccines are all risk with absolutely no reward; to wit:

The police need to arrest all of the BigPharma executives, the higher-ups at the FDA, CDC, NIH, NIAID, and all of the other illegitimate Federal workers at the various unconstitutional Federal agencies that have been pushing these depopulation injections.

Here is a more granular and deeper dive by A Midwestern Doctor proving that the childhood vaccine schedule is nothing more than a eugenics-based crime against humanity, or a long running democide project with infanticide as its core component:

And during the scamdemic the incidence of SIDS plummeted, which is totally unsurprising:

When COVID happened, many predicted "unexplained" infant deaths would decrease (since people skipped their routine pediatrician appointments). This indeed happened, and no explanation has ever been given for it. Source

Instead of prosecuting the actual criminals (i.e. BigPharma and the government), innocent parents suffering from the murder of their infants are not only the easiest ones to target, but they most conveniently are scapegoated in order to divert blame from the actual killers:

One of the saddest things about this is that loving parents are routinely tried for murdering their children. As I show here, this is due to the fact the brain damage consistently seen from vaccines is misinterpreted to be from "shaking a baby to death" https://midwesterndoctor.com/p/please-help-prevent-a-medical-miscarriage Source

And speaking of Steve Kirsch, a man that was duped into taking the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and who ultimately paid the price with various adverse event health issues only to become one of the more important voices in the medical freedom movement, yours truly asked him a question on X a couple of years ago that now seems especially germane:

The poll results represent the most appropriate answer possible.

There is not a single vaccine that is safe for either humans or pets:

There is not a single vaccine that has a quality RCT with placebo control showing efficacy or safety.

Avoid any and all vaccines.

Do NOT comply.

