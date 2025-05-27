Another day, another admission that not a single vaccine is safe, effective, or necessary, and that the entire vaccine program is an integral component of the greater NWO globopedo depopulation agenda.

by Dr. Kevin Stillwagon

You can skip this 14-minute video and read the transcript below.

There are different kinds of shots called vaccines, and none of them are safe. But the ones with the words “live virus” are particularly dangerous. There’s a lot to unpack here. First, the word “live” is a misnomer, because viruses are not living things. A virus is defined as genetic material, either RNA or DNA, encapsulated in a shell that is made of proteins, or a combination of lipids and proteins. None of those components are alive, therefore scientists can assemble the pieces, and have been doing so for many years. However, there are people who believe viruses do not exist. These people must consider the fact that the laboratory manmade lipid nanoparticles in some shots called vaccines fit the definition of a virus perfectly. The lipid nanoparticle is a lipid shell that contains messenger RNA. That’s a virus by definition. They’re very small and we have electron microscope images of them, purified and isolated, like this one.

These manmade viruses are spread by injections, and they are associated with disease symptoms because of the variable immune reactions that will occur. So yeah, manmade viruses exist for sure. But what about natural viruses? Since they are non-living things, they need living cells to copy them and keep them in existence. Viruses don’t copy themselves, living cells make copies of the viruses that get released from the cells. We even have images of them like this one. I do understand, and agree, they can look exactly like normal cell fragments that happen after normal cell death, therefore there is no way to prove they exist according to some people. However, there is a way to demonstrate whether they exist or not using an experiment that has never been done that I describe in this 33-minute educational video on Rumble. If I’m wrong, I will gladly admit it.

They use the words “live virus” if what they are injecting you with can be replicated or copied by living cells. That’s how they get the virus particles that are used in vaccines. Again, the virus does not copy itself. The cell uses its own resources to assemble new virus particles. Notice in this video of viruses called bacteriophages, which most virus deniers agree do exist, the bacteria that are not copying viruses are growing, but the ones that are copying viruses shown in green are not growing. That’s because the bacteria are using their own resources to make more viruses, not more of itself, so the infected bacteria don’t get any bigger. This visualization is possible by fluorescent tagging of viruses, something that has been commonly done various ways for over 40 years.

So, “live virus” vaccines have real viruses in a syringe that the vaccine manufactures got from allowing live tissue cells to copy them, either animal cells or aborted fetal tissue cells, and that’s what you’re being injected with. And yes, you can get DNA from the animal or aborted fetuses right along with it, verified in the vaccine package inserts that almost no one ever reads, including the doctors, nurses, and pharmacists that administer them. So, how do they know the injected “live virus” won’t end up inducing the very disease symptoms it’s trying to prevent, like what happened in the Cutter incident with the polio vaccine? They don’t, and it happens more than you might think. In fact, on May 9, 2025, the FDA recommended the chikungunya live virus vaccine no longer be used in people over the age of 60 because of a couple of deaths tied directly to the vaccine. The vaccine resulted in expected chikungunya symptoms that escalated to deadly encephalitis.

Chikungunya is a mild viral disease associated with mosquito bites that carry the virus in certain parts of the world including South America, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Southeast Asia as you see on this CDC map. People traveling to those areas are often encouraged to get a chikungunya vaccine, although no countries require the vaccine for entry. Thankfully, most governments focus on mosquito bite prevention and vector control rather than vaccination mandates. Symptoms of a chikungunya infection are fever, rash, fatigue, muscle pain and joint pain. The symptoms will be resolved without treatment within a few days in healthy people. As with any viral infection, people who are immunosuppressed will have a harder time. The mortality rate is extremely low, nevertheless the FDA felt it was important to have a vaccine.

So, in 2023, FDA approval was granted for the IXCHIQ vaccine, developed by Valneva, a live-attenuated vaccine, meaning it contains a weakened form of the chikungunya virus that is still replication-competent. The approval came under the Accelerated Approval Pathway, which allows licensing based on demonstrated antibody production, NOT prevention of disease symptoms. I’ll say it again a different way, No field efficacy trial was conducted to directly measure reduction in chikungunya disease symptoms. All they cared about was serum antibody production that MIGHT predict a desired clinical endpoint. So, how do they get these serum antibodies? They put supposedly weakened chikungunya viruses in a vial and shove them into you with a needle, and a couple of weeks later, you’ll have serum antibodies. So, you can either be exposed to the chikungunya virus by a mosquito by chance, or by a needle on purpose, take your pick. Either way you will get serum antibodies.

The problem with the needle route of exposure is this: you have no idea how many chikungunya viruses are in that syringe before they push that plunger. How many are supposed to be in there? Vaccine package inserts always say “not less than”, allowing the manufacturers to overfill them with no specified upper limit to make damn sure what you get injected with is not less than a certain amount. So, unless you use dynamic light scattering techniques to count the particles, you have no idea how many are in there. That’s a fact, check it. You can get more from a needle than from a mosquito. Even worse, you do not know how potent they are before they push that plunger. The viruses in the vial have supposedly been weakened by serial passage so that they still can replicate in human tissue, but not as efficiently as the wild type viruses in mosquitoes would. At least that’s what the vaccine package insert says.

So, those are real viruses in that syringe that will get replicated in tissues of the person that gets injected. What human tissues are we talking about? We’re talking about the endothelial cells lining all your blood vessels including those in the heart and brain. We’re also talking about epithelial cells in the skin and mucosal linings. And we’re talking about muscle cells and joint cartilage cells. That certainly explains why people who allow themselves to be injected will likely experience chikungunya rashes, muscle pain, joint pain, and sometimes deadly encephalitis. Indeed, the chikungunya vaccine directly resulted in the deaths of at least 2 people over the age of 60 recently, prompting the FDA to issue an official warning.

Why do these symptoms happen? They happen because of the normal immune response to the replication of viral genetic material in the tissue cells that are doing that. This is a cellular immune response involving natural killer cells and cytotoxic t-cells. Those immune cells will destroy the cells that are replicating the virus in an attempt to keep it from spreading. This is what naturally protects you from disease symptoms if you are bitten by an infected mosquito. The proboscis of the mosquito allows virus particles to enter epithelial tissues close to the surface that are loaded with God given natural protective immune cells. These are tissue resident cytotoxic t-cells, dendritic cells and natural killer cells that will eliminate epithelial cells with the virus in them. This does cause some minor superficial damage that can go unnoticed. This is why many healthy people that get exposed to chikungunya viruses by mosquitoes go completely asymptomatic.

But when you take a needle and shove those chikungunya viruses deep inside the body, weakened or not, viral replication will occur for sure because those areas are not as immune cell rich as the area just under the skin. The tissue destruction from exposure by injection is visible on the skin in the form of a rash, and it can be felt in muscle tissue and in the joints due to inflammatory cytokines that get released. Those are the classic symptoms of chikungunya, fully expected in some vaccine recipients. But be warned, due to tissue destruction that can occur on the linings of blood vessels in the heart and brain, deadly myocarditis and encephalitis can happen, even in healthy people. Always remember that natural infections happen at the epithelial barrier where damaged cells are replaced quickly, but when you inject things, the damaged cells are deep inside you and are not replaced quickly, sometimes the damage is permanent, and that’s dangerous. All because you want to try to create serum antibodies that can’t protect you from getting infected anyway.

All the mechanisms of harm that I just described can happen with every “live virus” vaccine that the CDC currently recommends injecting into your children. What are the injectable vaccines? Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and chickenpox. In fact, in 2022, a child died from measles vaccine induced encephalitis, yet there is no warning from the FDA. Do not inject your children with live viruses. It’s dangerous, it can bring on the exact symptoms they tell you the shots will prevent, and what got injected can spread to others. Those are the facts. Just read the vaccine package inserts.

Thanks for reading, and thanks for staying smart.

Avoid any and all vaccines, and protect your children against these slow kill bioweapon poisons.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X