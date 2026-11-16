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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

The unholy alliance between DC and Big Medicine which includes Big Pharma has a strangle hold on the practice of medicine. Nothing will change because of the blind faith of both medical insiders and a segment of the population!

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Arlene Johnson's avatar
Arlene Johnson
6h

Thank you so much for exposing this vaccine agenda. The MMR is what gave my grandson PDD (Pervasive Developmental Disorder) which ultimately evolved into Aspergers Syndrome. Children who have allergy to wheat or dairy, or both, are the ones who this syndrome applies. And don't get me started on the COVID-19 jab/shot. It's a bioweapon about which the head nurse at a university hospital in Slovenia said there are 3 codes. Code 01 is a saline solution (placebo), code 02 is the one that causes heart attacks, and code 03 has oncogenes in it. That nurse has since resigned from her career there. See Bilderberg Group thinks there are too many people on earth so they want to kill off 95 per cent of us.

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