The following is an important update to this Substack’s article on the landmark suppressed Henry Ford study…

…we now have additional granularity into precisely why these findings have been so aggressively covered up; to wit:

Just looking at the ultimate control group in the Amish fully corroborates the Henry Ford study; in other words, anyone paying attention to this depopulation injection controversy knows full well that there is not a single safe or effective or necessary vaccine, and not a single quality RCT with placebo control exists for any of these deadly poison shots.

Additionally, even the “godfather of vaccines” has gone on the record vindicating what this Substack has been exposing for years:

After this landmark deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin he and his vaccinologist colleagues penned an article admitting vaccines are not properly studied, and that “there are not resources earmarked for postauthorization safety studies.” They argued for funding to do these studies because “the widespread vaccine hesitancy observed during the Covid-19 pandemic suggests that the public is no longer satisfied with the traditional safety goal of simply detecting and quantifying the associated risks after a vaccine has been authorized for use.” It seems the public are no longer satisfied with ‘trust-us’ science. @AaronSiriSG @SenatorAntic @MRobertsQLD @TGAgovau @Mark_Butler_MP @SenKatyG @Double_Christ @AMPS_RedUnion @aus4science @MaryanneDemasi @Jikkyleaks The Godfather of Vaccines proves why the Henry Ford Study is important. Retrospective Studies are the only way to get past the “Ethical” argument. At 1m 20s, Dr. Stanley Plotkin looks at the camera and Aaron Siri, and realises he is cooked. This part of “An Inconvenient Study” sets a very important context. The Pharma-Regulatory infrastructure creates an illusion that every vaccine is “100% safe and effective”, that there can never be any side effects, there can never be a causal link, because all the clinical trials are intentionally designed without an inert placebo control....they were intentionally designed in a way that would NEVER find causality. They use “safety” as a means to get a system in place that protects them from liability. But they only use the argument that “it’s not ethical do do a placebo” when they are pressed, because the lay people that trust government, who are giving these products to their children, actually believe the proper safety studies HAVE been done. Not only are the trials not designed to hold the product accountable, the government gave an extra layer of protection with the 1986 injury act. They knew that by doing trials where they aren’t comparing true placebo, that they could legally say no causality exists. How can you prove a “causal” link if they aren’t doing the studies which are a pre-requisite for that evidence? There is no causality without an inert control group and they haven’t done any of those trials. Aaron Siri presses Dr. Plotkin on the Hep B vaccine. ⬜️ 5 days of safety monitoring. No control group. No chance to capture autoimmune or neurological conditions happening after 5 days. SELECTED PARTS OF TRANSCRIPT (DEPOSITION): Aaron Siri: “How long does it say that safety was monitored after each dose?” Plotkin: “5 days” Aaron Siri: “Is 5 days long enough to detect an autoimmune issue that arises after 5 days?” Plotkin: “No” Aaron Siri: “Is 5 days long enough to detect any neurological disorder that arose from that vaccine after 5 days” Plotkin: “No” Aaron Siri: “There is no control group correct?” Plotkin: “No” Aaron Siri: “In order to establish whether it’s causal, between the vaccine and the condition, you need a randomized placebo controlled study [but] that was not done for [this] hepatitis B vaccine before licensure, was it?” Plotkin: “No” Aaron Siri: “Do you agree with the CDC’s recommendation that babies receive a hepatitis B on the first day of life?” Plotkin: “Yes” Aaron Siri: “You stated that hepatitis B doesn’t cause encephalitis right?” Plotkin: “That’s my opinion yes” Aaron Siri: “But the IOM after doing its review determined it couldn’t find science to support a causal determination, one way or another” Plotkin: “yes [that] means [they] don’t have evidence [that] it either causes or doesn’t cause [so] in the absence of data [there’s] no proof that causation exists” Aaron Siri: “So if there’s no data to show that it causes or it doesn’t cause, your sub your supposition is that [it] doesn’t cause it?” Plotkin: “There’s no proof that it does” Aaron Siri: “That’s different than saying it doesn’t cause it” Source

And there we have it: vaccines are not just a scam, they are a murderous critical component of the NWO globopedo Great Depopulation agenda.

Years ago this Substack featured a truly disturbing interview with this sociopathic “expert:”

All vaccines must be pulled from the market now, and mass arrests must commence.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X