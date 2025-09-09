As if readers of this Substack did not know just how deadly the entire Great Depopulation vaccine program really is…

…we finally have the results of a withheld 2020 vaccine study that the public was never meant to see that is absolutely horrifying:

🚨BREAKING: Henry Ford Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed Study Found Vaccinated Kids Had 453% More Neurodevelopmental Disorders — 57% Were Chronically Ill After 10 Years Henry Ford birth cohort (n=18,468) tracked children from birth for 10 years. Vaccinated kids had: 496% more autoimmune disease 453% more neurodevelopmental disorders 329% more asthma 203% more atopic disease After 10 years: 57% of vaccinated vs 17% of unvaccinated had chronic illness. Unvaccinated children had ZERO cases of brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, or tics. The most important vaccine safety study ever suppressed: "Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study" Source

Lawyer Aaron Siri’s congressional testimony today is also shedding far more light on this hidden study, and just how unsafe, ineffective and deadly all vaccines are, especially the childhood ones:

🚨🚨JUST IN MUST LISTEN !! Aaron Siri @AaronSiriSG drops bombshell in Senate hearing of study conducted between vaccinated and unvaccinated children conducted by Dr. Marcus Zervos at one point, head of infectious disease at Henry Ford Medical center Researchers found was that vaccinated children had 4.29 times the rate of asthma, 3.03 times the rate of atopic disease, 5.96 times the rate of autoimmune disease, and 5.53 times the rate of neurodevelopmental disorders, which included 3.28 times the rate of developmental delay and 4.47 times the rate of speech disorder. We have repeatedly urged Dr. Zervos and Lamoreta to submit the study for publication. They have affirmed the study was well designed, conducted. But Dr. Zervos has said he doesn't want to lose his job and Dr. Lamoreta has said she does not want to make doctors uncomfortable. Source

Doctors Zervos and Lamoreta should be far more concerned about not losing their jobs or offending their colleagues, but about being sued and prosecuted into oblivion.

The entire vaccine program must be halted at once, with mass arrests long overdue.

Developing.

Do NOT comply.

