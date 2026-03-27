This is perhaps one of the most difficult articles to write because what was done to a beautiful young lady is so profoundly heartbreaking that it makes the blood boil over, and further corroborates that the EU along with other technocommunist ‘woke’ governments across the West are truly captured by the anti-human NWO globopedo cabal…

The government of Spain, a staunch EU member, murdered a 25-year-old gang-rape victim who was left paralyzed after a suicide attempt by euthanasia Thursday in Barcelona.

Noelia Castillo Ramos had changed her mind, and wanted to live despite fighting for years to end her life after being brutally gang raped multiple times by imported Third World replacement migration savages.

Here is the timeline of the tragic events:

>Be Noelia Castillo Ramos

>Your parents love you

>They fall on difficult financial times

>You are ripped away from them by the government

>Your grandmother and mom are crying and begging

>They bring 12 police officers to stop any resistance

>You are placed in a “teen shelter” full of muslim migrants

>You aren’t allowed to leave

>The staff treats you like you are worthless

>The muslim teens decide to gang r*pe you

>You think you will get help

>Nobody comes. Nobody listens.

>They rape you again, with even more people this time

>You try to report it

>The women in charge of the shelter are woke liberals

>They refuse to report it to avoid making muslim immigrants look bad

>They won’t do anything

>You try to be happy

>You can’t move on

>You jump from the 5th story of the building

>By the grace of God, you live

>You are injured, but you still have hope

>The state tells you about the option of euthanasia

>You pass it off at first

>The trauma keeps replaying in your brain

>Still, nobody is helping

>You feel hopeless

>Spain is falling

>You decide to do it because you feel worthless

>Your dad fights to keep you alive for years

>He loses in two different liberal courts

>You are scheduled for euthanasia

>The days pass

>You do an interview, which is really a desperate cry for help

>Still, nobody does

>The date gets closer

>They keep you isolated so you have no idea there is so much love and support is outside

>Your best friend desperately tries to get up to talk to you

>She is blocked by doctors who seem to take pleasure in the power they have

>The process begins

>You are alone and probably pretty scared

>You feel like you have no choice

>The sedative sets in

>The last thing you see is a cold, dark hospital room

>The toxin is administered

>Your lungs slowly stop working

>You die in your sleep

>Your abusers still face no consequences

>You become a monument to the failure of a state that was supposed to protect you Source

The government of Spain is guilty of premeditated murder, but it gets worse, because the extermination of white people in Europe is just one component of this intensifying yet longstanding depopulation agenda, with the profit motive always informing the democide; to wit:

While the Mockingbird MSM media now claim that Noelia Castillo Ramos wanted to die…

…what really transpired was that between the government and the hospital standing to extract millions of euros from her organs, this young lady and her entire family were being pressuring to comply with the scheduled euthanasia even though she had already changed her mind and wanted to live.

To reiterate: Noelia Castillo Ramos was not allowed to cancel her euthanasia..

Not. Allowed. To. Cancel.

So, who are some of these rapists, and what kind of subhuman mentality do they possess?

Interviewer: “Do you ever think about the consequences of rape?”



Illegal migrant: “Like, if she screams and wakes someone up?”



Interviewer: “No, I’m talking about the girl.”



Illegal migrant: “Yeah. When we rape her we might get an STD.”



THIS IS WHAT’S COMING TO THE WEST. Source

And it is not just the EU that is plagued with this mass suicide cult program, because as this Substack has been reporting for many years now the technocommunist nation of Canada is also hopelessly captured and aggressively offering Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) to anyone and everyone except the imported savages…

…of course, the Great Reset endgame is always about the convergence of population reduction and the AI-driven social credit score system for the remaining genetically modified slaves…

…and Canada is overtly accelerating the normalization of MAID on a daily basis:

Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) program has resulted in a staggering and rapidly growing number of deaths since it was legalized in June 2016. As of the end of 2024, a cumulative total of 76,475 Canadians have died through MAID.



Watch this sick commercial for it. Source

But not all is lost, and there certainly are glimmers of hope:

It’s OVER for the UN Replacement Migration Scheme in Europe as Nationalists pass the largest deportation proposal in their History.



“Begin mass deportations immediately. Kick them out before Europe dies” -Afroditi Latinopoulou, Greek MP Source

While we can never bring back those that governments murder through euthanasia, vaccines, social engineering policies, and color of law, we can certainly hold these politicians and unelected transhumanist bureaucrats to account.

Mass deportations and mass arrests are long overdue.

RIP Noelia Castillo Ramos.

Do NOT comply.

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