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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
4h

PS RAPE BY GOVERNMENT AND THEN DEATH BY GOVERNMENT:

Hard to watch! Here is the footage of Noelia Castillo Ramos being removed from her loving home.

They broke down the door and took her away while her grandmother and mother begged and pleaded!

She was then gang r*ped by migrant teens at the “shelter” they took her to 😡

https://x.com/MattWallace888/status/2037228557223813475

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Monica
2h

There is no institution on our side. Not one. The courts are captured as much as our medical and education system. You can easily see this by the imbecilic, irrational decisions that have come out of courts since covid.

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