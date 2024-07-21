by Rhoda Wilson

A new study published on Friday found that the excess all-cause mortality for the years 2020 to 2023 in 125 countries is incompatible with a pandemic viral respiratory disease.

The authors argue that the three primary causes of death associated with the excess all-cause mortality over this period are due to mandated measures such as lockdowns; harmful medical interventions such as the use of ventilators and the denial of use of antibiotics; and, covid injections.

A study published on Thursday analysed excess mortality across the world during the covid years of 2020 to 2023. It was conducted by researchers from the Canadian non-profit Correlation Research in the Public Interest and the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivières.

The paper, titled ‘Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio economic factors and public-health and medical interventions’, was authored by Denis Rancourt, Joseph Hickey and Christian Linard.

At 521 pages it is a comprehensive report containing hundreds of figures and a detailed examination of excess all-cause mortality during the years 2020 to 2023 in 125 countries, comprising approximately 2.7 billion people which is about 35% of the world’s population.

Not all countries had sufficient data necessary for calculations. For example, only 93 countries had sufficient data to calculate excess all-cause mortality rates. From these countries, the researchers calculated the overall excess all-cause mortality rate for the 3 years 2020-2022 to be 0.392 ± 0.002 % of the 2021 population. That is between 0.390% and 0.394% of the total population of the 93 countries.

Using the excess all-cause mortality rate for the 93 countries, the researchers were able to calculate the global excess deaths in numbers of people as between 30.7 and 31.1 million people.

“Our calculated excess mortality rate [ ] corresponds to 30.9 ± 0.2 million excess deaths projected to have occurred globally for the 3-year period 2020-2022, from all causes of excess mortality during this period,” the authors wrote.

More than half of those global excess deaths, about 57%, the authors attributed to covid vaccines.

Using the data from 78 countries the researchers calculated the population-wide risk of death per injection. From this, they estimated the global all-ages excess mortality associated with covid vaccines up to 30 December 2022. They calculated that the deaths, globally, associated with covid vaccines up to 30 December 2022 was 16.9 million people.

Not only did the vaccines significantly contribute to excess mortality but the authors argued that lockdowns and harmful medical interventions also contributed to excess deaths. The paper stated:

We describe plausible mechanisms and argue that the three primary causes of death associated with the excess all-cause mortality during (and after) the covid period [2020-2023] are: (1) Biological (including psychological) stress from mandates such as lockdowns and associated socio-economic structural changes. (2) Non-covid-19-vaccine medical interventions such as mechanical ventilators and drugs (including denial of treatment with antibiotics). (3) Covid-19 vaccine injection rollouts, including repeated rollouts on the same populations. We understand the covid period mortality catastrophe to be precisely what happens when governments cause global disruptions and assaults against populations. We emphasise the importance of biological stress from sudden and profound structural societal changes and of medical assaults (including denial of treatment for bacterial pneumonias, repeated vaccine injections, etc.). We estimate that such a campaign of disruptions and assaults in a modern world will produce a global all-ages mortality rate of >0.1 % of population per year, as was also the case in the 1918 [“Spanish flu”] mortality catastrophe. Denis G. Rancourt, Joseph Hickey, Christian Linard. Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio economic factors and public-health and medical interventions. CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest, Report, 19 July 2024. https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries, pgs. 4 and 5

The hypothesis that excess all-cause mortality in the world is caused by viral respiratory disease, although believed to be supported by testing campaigns, should be abandoned, the authors stated.

The study concluded:

We are compelled to state that the public health establishment and its agents fundamentally caused all the excess mortality in the covid period, via assaults on populations, harmful medical interventions and covid-19 vaccine rollouts. We conclude that nothing special would have occurred in terms of mortality had a pandemic not been declared and had the declaration not been acted upon. Denis G. Rancourt, Joseph Hickey, Christian Linard. Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world (125 countries) during the Covid period 2020-2023 regarding socio economic factors and public-health and medical interventions. CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest, Report, 19 July 2024. https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries, pg. 316

Expect far more death and destruction from these slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that not only cause severe adverse events over time, but have essentially transformed its recipients into genetically modified human spike protein factories.

The best way to attenuate said severe adverse reactions like turbo cancers may be to consider inexpensive repurposed drugs that actually cure diseases; to wit:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

