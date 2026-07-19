2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
1h

trump is one of them playing his part in this theatre. I am still waiting for killary to go to prison like he said when he was selected the first time

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Justin's avatar
Justin
2m

Good collection of stories and quotes. Now let's garnish this with actual prosecutions and prison time.

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