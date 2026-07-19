On Thursday President Trump delivered a bombshell address to the nation that the Mockingbird MSM refused to cover precisely because they were on in one the greatest crimes in America’s history:

TRUMP: “Starting during the 2020 election cycle, China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history.” Source

The Election Integrity data that President Trump was referring to is now hosted on the White House website:

The granular specifics are far more complex than what has been presented to date; for example, here is a breakdown of the various elements that were in play:

Make no mistake. This speech was the opening salvo in a much bigger plan. President Trump just called out the CIA & the Deep State.



Here are the targets he laid out in his speech:



1) China

2) Deep state

3) The lying media to include journalists paid by China.

4) Corporations paid by China.

5) Rogue bureaucrats.

6) Traitors inside Intelligence.

7) Traitors inside the FBI.

8) Traitors inside the DOJ.

9) Barack Hussein Obama.

10) Corrupt election infrastructure like centralized electronic voting org ERIC.

11) The cover-up of election fraud.

12) Corrupt NGO “Get out the Vote” in Michigan.

13) Biden DOJ.

14) Blue states who refuse to share voter files.

15) Voter rolls.

16) Mail-in ballots.

17) Fraud in L.A..

18) NBC & ABC News.

19) Rest of the media.

20) States whose election data has been compromised.

21) Electronic voting systems - ie: machines

22) Non-citizens & all illegible voters on voter rolls.

23) Congress - to pass the Save America Act. Source

In terms of electronic voting machines as covered in various recent articles…

…President Trump has called out this entire scam, yet these cheating machines have somehow not yet been banned with extreme prejudice:

Prison bars for long overdue arrests:

And yet all of the evidence for the Cloward-Piven replacement migration component that was specifically weaponized against honest and free elections has been established long ago:

Mockingbird MSM continues to run cover for their Deep State handlers:

With well over a quarter million fake votes:

The DOJ needs to track down and JAIL EVERY SINGLE "journalist" in America who took a PENNY from China to assist them in RIGGING the 2020 election



ABSOLUTELY NO MERCY.



Per a newly declassified intel report, "the Chinese government sought to identify US journalists who had reported negatively on the US president and pay them large sums of money to write more negative articles about him as many as they could" Source

Given that this quarter million figure comes from just four states, the election fraud is far more pervasive than anyone truly appreciates:

🚨 THIS IS INSANE: The 250,000+ FOREIGN VOTERS DHS discovered were just in FOUR STATES



They still have 46 OTHER STATES to comb through.



This is a MASSIVE problem in the months leading up to the 2026 election.



PASS SAVE AMERICA NOW! Source

The DOJ is also captured, and will do nothing, while these quisling journalist whores continue to accept bribes by the CCP as they are handled by the CIA and FBI, precisely because this is part of the greater NWO globopedo operation that has no real borders or allegiances to any nation or people, but to a depraved technocratic transhumanist ideology.

Perhaps this Great Reset posthuman scheme truly is some kind of evil Hegelian Dialectic simulation:

China is becoming increasingly defiant as it dumps U.S. treasuries, and continues to accumulate gold like there’s no tomorrow:

🇨🇳China has issued a CHILLING WARNING to Trump 🔥



YESTERDAY 🇺🇸Trump: "Xi Jinping hacked the 2020 election to hurt the US."



TODAY 🇨🇳 Xi Jinping: "Stop lying. We never interfered. Stop using China for politics.



Do it again and US-China ties are done.

We’re canceling the September US visit." 🔥🔥



Absolute cinema 🎥👏 Source

And it’s not just China:

The CIA declass only happens after the unconstitutional spy agency had exacted their treasonous damage on America:

The mechanics of this election rigging and meddling:

Additional color on not just hacking or fake driver’s licenses, but specifically why the likes of the Mockingbird MSM’s CIA News Network (CNN) as run by the spy agency and bribed by the CCP was ordered to not cover President Trump’s damning national address:

Why won’t CNN air President Trump’s speech tonight about the stolen 2020 election?



Oh, that’s right. 😬 Source

The chances of the 2020 election being legitimate are exactly zero percent:

This was the 4am dump being injected with 138,000 fake votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.



"There was not a Trump vote in there. They all vote..."(for Joe Biden)



"It would not be a tight race right now had this not occurred!"



The 2020 election was RIGGED! Source

The CCP was funding the e-voting machine manufacturers all along:

👇👇Here it is:



One month before the 2020 election, the parent company of Dominion received four hundred million dollars from 🇨🇳 Communist China 🇨🇳 through an investment bank in Switzerland. A court-approved forensic examination of Dominion Voting Systems concluded that the system was designed to manipulate election outcomes, overthrow governments, and facilitate the overthrow of the United States government on November 3, 2020.



A forensic examination concluded that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 Michigan presidential election and covered it up by manually deleting the results of the 2020 election.



“The Antrim County computer system maintains records of the adjudication process for previous elections, but records for the 2020 election were deleted.”



“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results. The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail.”



“The Federal Election Commission allows a maximum error rate of just 0.0008% for computerized voting systems. The error rate of Dominion voting systems, at a shocking 68.05%, is 85,000 times higher than the threshold.” Source

Thankfully, not all Democrats are evil, and some have had the courage to call out these egregious crimes in plain sight:

🚨GEM FROM 2020 ELECTION NIGHT - Registered Democrat Poll Watcher in Philadelphia.



BRIAN McHAFFERTY: “My name is Brian McCaffrey. I’m a register Democrat in the city of Philadelphia.



Today, I’m at the Philadelphia Convention Center, and I am overseeing the ballot counters.



I will let you know the corruption that is going on here.



They will not allow us within thirty to a hundred feet to supervise the ballots being counted.



This is a coup against the president of the United States of America, and I wanna call out the mayor of Philadelphia, James Kenny, the attorney general, Josh Shapiro, who tweeted that there’s no way Donald Trump can win president of the United States of America, and also district attorney in Philadelphia, Larry Krasner.



I can’t believe what I’m seeing right before my eyes.



This has nothing to do with Joe Biden or Donald Trump.



This has to do with our democracy, and I will tell you, there is corruption at the highest level in the city of Philadelphia. Source

And lest we forget about that wretched 60 Minutes hit piece on Trump:

Are you aware that China paid 60 Minutes to facilitate the overthrow of the United States government on November 3, 2020?



Now arrest the bitch. Arrest them all for the crimes of sedition, fraud, bribery, election interference,, campaign finance violations and conspiracy to overthrow the United States government. Source

The CCP was not just bribing MSM hacks, but also the entire “Biden” administration:

Social media platforms like TikTok were fertile election fraud grounds as well:

Funding sources for the Black Lives Matter color revolution scam were not just flowing from the likes of George Soros, USAID, “nonprofits,” et al.:

China was behind the BLM riots and COVID. And their Democrats and our “media” helped. They paid US journalist to attack Trump in print.



This is huge! Explain your way out of this, @TheDemocrats. Source

The MSM was aiding and abetting the BLM psyop from its inception:

China paid the media to instigate the BLM riots holy crap Source

The absurdly duplicitous Democratic party and their MSM colluders have now been thoroughly exposed:

Trump: “Shadow government hiding Chinese election meddling.”

Democrats: “That’s a conspiracy theory.”

Also Democrats: “Russia stole 2016.” Source

And the entire illegitimate Intelligence-Industrial Complex representing the fourth branch of American government that controls the other three branches was responsible for this treason, closely coordinating with their CCP, Venezuelan and Iranian partners-in-crime:

In other words:

Unsurprisingly, the installed senile ice cream licking diaper soiling pedo criminal “President” was nothing more than Barack Hussein Obama’s corpse puppet instrumental in the various coverups and collusions:

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Michigan’s DEMOCRAT Attorney General reported “INDUSTRIAL-GRADE VOTER FRAUD” to the Biden DOJ, and NOTHING was done about it



Michigan State Police even RAIDED a Democrat get-out-the-vote group, and was SO concerned that they contacted the FBI in 2020. But it was BRUSHED UNDER THE RUG under Biden.



Biden was COMPLICIT! Source

Before we get to the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama, let us just consider yet again how the entire PSYOP-19 gain of function scamdemic and associated gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were foisted on America and the rest of the world leading up to the 2020 election steal:

They killed Americans just to steal an election.



The origins? The Democrats and the Chinese Communist Party.



And they all got pardoned on their way out. How’s that for election interference?



Do you understand what has happened here? Your own government has killed Americans just to steal an election.



The Democrats have blamed everything imaginable—everything you can possibly think of—with just one exception. Source

The plandemic allowed for tremendous rigging as Americans were gripped in fear wearing their MK Ultra masks and lining up for “free” injections that were driving severe adverse events and enhanced social engineering via brain damage and hypnosis:

Dr. Naomi Wolf: “COVID VACCINES caused MASS HYPNOSIS. Two-thirds of the population no longer has the ability to reason, the shots DAMAGED the BRAIN.”



Two-thirds of humanity can’t think straight anymore.

They don’t react.

They don’t question.

They just… obey. Source

So, corrupt and braindead Marxist apparatchiks handling the election counting were that much more emboldened after their PSYOP-19 “vaccines” to cheat in plain sight given their even lower IQ’s due to these depopulation injections.

Now let us revisit the fact that all roads lead back to Barack Hussein Obama:

In 2018 Obama gave a long speech on "saving democracy," during which he talked about Russia "hacking" elections and accused Republicans of not doing enough to secure our elections.



All the major news channels covered it of course.



BTW, two years earlier Obama had received intel that Russia did not hack our election. He spent two years pushing that lie. Source

President Trump explicitly called out Barack Hussein Obama:

The burn bags are just the tip of the proverbial iceberg:

President Trump says burned bags containing evidence were ordered to be destroyed by Barack Obama, who was running a "shadow government."



Trump says the shadow government purposely kept election fraud-related evidence away from him.



"These bags were supposed to be incinerated." Source

During Barack Hussein Obama’s first term he activated the Islamocommunist component of his replacement migration program, which has paid massive dividends in his ongoing election fraud operations:

Voting data reveals Muslims came out to vote in very high percentages near mosques and got their mayor candidate elected in Frisco, Texas



We were warned mosques would be used to mobilize voters and take over our elected positions, that’s EXACTLY what happened in Frisco



“We had an election in Fresco, which is a Texas town. It's one of our big Texas towns. And what we saw happen was that the candidate that many of the Christians were pushing for did not get elected.



And what we found through looking at the numbers was that the candidate that did win won because a majority of the Muslim-Hindu precincts, a high percentage of of folks voted in those precincts. In fact, 2 of the polling locations by mosques had the highest turnout of voters”



It was exposed by RAIR that foreign money has been flowing into states like Texas for mosques to turn them into voter mobilization centers to take over our elected positions



None of this is organic. It’s all being well funded and orchestrated. This is the Islamic takeover of America Source

Barack Hussein Obama has represented this shadow government on behalf of his CIA handlers ever since he officially left office, and there are copiously irrefutable receipts to that end:

🚨🚨 THE OBAMA FILES ARE WORSE THAN WE THOUGHT.



His lawyers didn’t show up to negotiate.



They showed up to BEG.



Here’s what Bondi’s team found inside the Tehran servers under Obama’s codename — RENEGADE:



— 14 wire transfers to a Swiss account linked to Hezbollah between 2014-2016. Total: $1.7 billion. The same $1.7 billion he told Congress was “frozen Iranian assets.”



— A signed directive authorizing the CIA to stand down during the Benghazi attack. Not typed. HANDWRITTEN.



— Communications with Epstein’s handler, dated March 2015, discussing “the island arrangement” and “the Chicago package.”



— A backchannel to Tehran through Valerie Jarrett, active from 2012 to 2024. Yes. 2024. Two years AFTER he left office.



He didn’t just betray America.



He was running a shadow government from his basement in D.C. while pretending to be retired.



His lawyers are now offering FULL COOPERATION in exchange for immunity.



Trump said no.



No deals. No mercy. No escape.



The man who divided America for 8 years is about to face the America he tried to destroy.



And she’s awake.



FOLLOW ME, THE NEXT DROP WILL BE SHOCKING Source

And now we may link this treasonous “renegade” Barack Hussein Obama to the Intelligence-Industrial Complex blob that he is quite literally a byproduct creation of:

And this is:



the damning email obtained by King Solomon.



In a stunning exchange, CIA Director Mike Morell turns to fellow Director John Brennan and asks if he would join in toppling the United States government during the November 3, 2020, election. Brennan not only agrees—but also expresses his gratitude.



CIA Mike Morell: “Can I add your name to this list? Will be adding Leon Panetta, Sue Gordon, Jeh Johnson, George, Lisa Monaco, and Mike Rogers. And working on adding Dan Coats, Mike Rogers (HPSCI), and Tom Bossert, along with lots of other IC career folk.



Trying to give the incapacitated vegetable, particularly during the debate on Thursday, a talking point to push back on Trump on this issue.”



CIA John Brennan: “OK, Michael, add my name to the list. Good initiative. Thanks for asking me to sign on.”



In other words: this was a coordinated conspiracy involving the CIA, the FBI, and China to take down the U.S. government.



August 6, 2020 — FBI official Nikki Floris briefed Congress—Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley—that Hunter Biden’s laptop was, in fact, a Russian disinformation campaign.



October 14, 2020 — The New York Post published its first Hunter Biden laptop story.



This is where the FBI’s massive censorship operation starts.



October 19, 2020 — The 51 intelligence officials conspired to take down the U.S. government along with China by their side. Source

With the FBI just as complicit as their CIA accomplices:

This dude had Hunter Biden’s hard drive for three months, yet he let the country endure a sham impeachment instead. Then he sent his agents to raid the president’s home in Florida.



He had the 2020 election server and knew

the election was stolen.



He had Huma Abedin’s laptop.



He had Seth Rich’s laptop.



He had Jeffrey Epstein’s files.



He also lied to Congress about January 6.



Christopher Wray is a disgrace and must be held accountable. Source

Perhaps the most appropriate question any rational person could now ask:

The answer leaves a lot to be desired precisely because the DOJ is nothing more than a captured cog in this boundless Intelligence-Industrial Complex machine:

None of this is new, since all the way back in 2020 the evidence was already presented by hero patriots like Sidney Powell:

Sidney Powell never lied and tried to tell you...



She deserves an apology from many of you.



The 2020 Election was stolen. Source

It is vital to always remember that foreign powers meddling in our elections were merely coconspirators and assets of America’s very own Intelligence-Industrial Complex:

Truth is the most effective weapon in a war of information filled with lies.



The 2020 election wasn’t just compromised from our foreign adversaries and compromised election equipment. It was compromised because of traitors in our own intelligence community, crooked officials, election workers, private companies, and judges, etc.



Our greatest enemy comes from within and now is the time to flush them all out and hold them accountable. Changes MUST be made, and must be made NOW. Source

An American hero indeed:

If the SAVE America Act does not pass, then the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic will not survive this burgeoning Marxist color revolution:

Or maybe this grave crisis requires urgently extreme measures?:

This either goes through, or Trump declares a national emergency and triggers the Insurrection Act, then takes the steps necessary to save the Republic.



There is a 0% chance, IMO, that the election fraud machine will be allowed to steal another national election. Source

All while the tax slaves continue paying for their own demises:

Which brings us to today’s poll question:

Do NOT comply.

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