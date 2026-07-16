Last month’s article exposing the pathetic lawfare perpetrated on Mike Lindell by the criminal electronic voting company…

…concluded with the following:

President Trump must support and endorse Lindell heading into the primary, because Minnesota has been completely overrun by Somali invaders running large-scale multi-billion dollar Medicare and Medicaid scams on behalf of their Democrat handlers, and the only way this ever ends is with an incorruptible American patriot like Lindell.

And now President Trump has finally come through and fully endorsed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for Republican candidate for Minnesota governor.

🚨 JUST IN: Donald Trump endorses MIKE LINDELL for Governor of Minnesota



“He can do it! Nobody has sacrificed more than Mike Lindell in fighting for our country, especially when it comes to Election Integrity. He truly deserves everything he gets - He will MAKE MINNESOTA GREAT AGAIN!!! MIKE LINDELL HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT - HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN. Good Luck Mike!!!”



“Mike Lindell, the “Pillow Man,” and one of America’s greatest and most hard working Patriots, is running to be GOVERNOR OF MINNESOTA, replacing one of the worst and most incompetent governors in the history of the U.S.A.”



“Early Primary Voting has begun and, if given the chance, Mike will be SPECTACULAR!!! He truly loves Minnesota, as do I, and wants to bring it back from oblivion and embarrassment.” Source

Trump said of Lindell, “That man suffered. That man suffered. What he went through because he knew the election was rigged… These people went after him, they went after his company…that guy deserves to be governor of Minnesota…”

The entire NWO globopedo network went after Lindell precisely because he was in the right:

Just how deep does this election rigging go?:

Thousands of pages of foreign IP address sending and receiving data to election precincts and servers outside the United States during the 2020 Election.



CISA, DHS, the FBI, and the CIA knew all about it because they were in on it. The deep state rot runs deep, but not for much longer. Source

The entire Intelligence-Industrial Complex was in on it, and continues to work to destroy America from within using communist Democrat apparatchiks as their low IQ foot soldiers; to wit:

They stole the 2020 election right in front of you, and then lied right to your face. Gaslighting American citizens for years.



If you're involved in election fraud, you better lawyer up, because your time is up. Source

And speaking of proof of election fraud, Lindell’s proof was in no small part based on lawyer Sidney Powell’s seminal investigative work:

Our voting machines and elections are compromised, the 2020 election was stolen, and members of our own government and intelligence community, including the CIA, knew all about it and did nothing. Control was ALWAYS the objective.



The same playbook, voting machines, and regime change operations were used around the world for years, while they lied right to your face. Source

And just like Lindell was abused with scandalous lawfare, so too was Powell, with both patriots finally being vindicated:

This is:



Sidney Katherine Powell VINDICATED on all accounts by the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals.



After three fucking years of litigation, in a 24-page ruling, the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals ruled that the Texas Bar miserably failed to prove Sidney Powell acted with “dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation” in the four lawsuits she filed against the overthrow of the United States government on Nov 3, 2020.



The court highlighted serious deficiencies in the Bar’s filings—even catching the Bar lying.



A: “By its own admission, the Bar misidentified or failed to include multiple exhibits it claims to have relied on in its Second Amended Response.”



B: “The deficiencies go far beyond mislabeling exhibits.”



C: “The Bar not only failed to cite to or argue about any additional documents—the documents are not mentioned at all.”



D: “The court found that the Bar’s response contained numerous defects, including exhibits that did not match the documents described in its filing.



E: “The court concluded that, without competent summary judgment evidence, the Bar failed to meet its burden of proving the disciplinary violations.”



F: “You have to be a damn fool, and abjectly stupid not to see what happened here,” the opinion added.



In other words, for the first time in the history of the Republic, attorneys have been arrested, indicted, prosecuted, persecuted and disbarred—including Rudy Giuliani and, most recently, John Eastman—for simply defending their client, a candidate for the presidency of the United States, no less. Why? So that Democrat operatives could claim that the overthrow of the United States government on November 3, 2020 was —the “most secure election in history”. That’s why!



Every single justice of the California Supreme Court ought to be impeached, prosecuted, and disbarred for fraud and conspiracy.



Sidney Katherine Powell was an Assistant United States Attorney in three judicial districts under nine United States Attorneys from both political parties. She represented the United States in 350 criminal appeals, and represented private parties in another 150, all resulting in more than 180 published decisions. She was the youngest Assistant U.S. Attorney when she began practicing. She is an elected member of the American Law Institute, and the past president of the Bar Association for the Fifth Federal Circuit and the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers.



Exposing corruption in one of the most powerful and corrupt law enforcement agencies on the planet—the U.S. Department of Justice—Licensed to Lie is a book she prayed she would never have to write.



Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice is the true story of the strong-arm, illegal, and unethical tactics used by headline-grabbing federal prostitutes in their pursuit of power. Its scope reaches from the U.S. Department of Justice to the U.S. Senate, the FBI, and the White House.



This true story is a scathing attack on corrupt federal prostitutes, the judges who turned a blind eye to these injustices, and one of the most notorious criminals to ever occupy the White House, Barack Obama, who promoted them to powerful political positions. Source

It is not just Presidential elections, or local elections in states like Minnesota which are being stolen in plain sight — this nefariously all-pervasive Marxist electronic voting scam is quite literally an ongoing national emergency in all states:

Which is why it is vital that Lindell becomes governor of Minnesota, not just to prevent election theft in his state, but to deport all of the Somali invaders and stop the black ops money laundering to political groups, the Democrat party, and unconstitutional Federal agencies like the CIA.

President Trump’s endorsement of Lindell is true MAGA.

Also, President Trump has promised to release devastating proof on the 2020 election theft later tonight:

🔥🚨BREAKING — President Trump says his National Address on Thursday Night “DOESN’T GET BIGGER!”



Q: “Can you give us a sneak peek?”



TRUMP: “Well, I’d rather save it! It’s REALLY BIG NEWS, it’s REALLY, REALLY BIG NEWS!”



“Our country has to SHAPE UP! It doesn’t get bigger. Without free and fair elections, we don’t have a country!” Source

Developing…

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