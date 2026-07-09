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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
3h

Yes! Don't look for it to happen, though, mostly because of the reason that Sasha, Unbekoming, and others years before them, have been writing about. I summarized it for my kids and grandkids because it's yet one more reason that "The Schedule" is FUBAR.

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Tom
31m

Of course, as Sasha reports, this is a cover up of the anaphylactic (sp?) shock coming from the vaccines, as the graph on the rise of prevalence clearly tracks. The ticks don't transmit this. Another psyop to hide vax damage. Crisis actos, scary boxes of ticks, etc.

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