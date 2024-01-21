2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Linda O2's avatar
Linda O2
Jan 21, 2024Edited

It's definitely not an idle threat.

Review what happened in Russia after the Bolsheviks gained control: they appropriated all the wealth - and then many of the top Bolsheviks transferred the proceeds to banks and vaults in Switzerland, the US and France.

Then they killed 30-50 million people.

BlackRock and the Central Bankers are the Bolsheviks.

"You and what army are going to protect your gold bullion?"

At least shiny rocks can be used in catapults.

..and as Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch says:

"You will live as long as your food stores last."

Because they are creating an environment where nothing will grow.

Not Fear Porn. Reality.

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curt s sanders's avatar
curt s sanders
Jan 21, 2024Edited

Thank you 2ndSMitW! Absolutely agree..! cashed out a few months ago.. we have to go 0 debt.. Big Brother has been at War with Mankind for several years.. the financial take down is right around the corner... We can defeat these Bastards.. contact your Representatives and let them know We will Not Comply... terminate the WEF and WHO ASAP...

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