You Need 2 Years of Food – Martin Armstrong
by Greg Hunter
Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong has new data on how well the Biden economy is doing. Spoiler alert: It’s not doing well, and the financial system is about to tank. I asked Armstrong if the US government could default on its debt if countries around the world continue to stop buying it? Armstrong explained, “I think the US could default on its debt as early as 2025, but probably in 2027. We have kicked the can down the road as far as we can go. It’s not just in the United States. Europe is in the same boat. So is Japan. This is why they need war. They think by going into war, that’s the excuse to default on the debt. They simply will not pay China. If they try to sell their debt–good luck. We are not redeeming it. The same thing is happening in Europe. So, once that happens, you go into war, and that is their excuse on this whole debt thing to collapse, which wipes out pensions etc. Then they can blame Putin. This is the same thing Biden was doing before saying this was Putin’s inflation. Then, with the whole CBDC thing (central bank digital currency) . . . . the IMF has already completed its digital coin, and they want that to replace the dollar as the reserve currency for the world. . . . These people are desperately just trying to hang on to power. Nobody wants to give it up, and nobody wants to reform.”
I asked Armstrong what should the common person be doing now? Armstrong surprisingly said, “I think you need, safely, two years’ worth of food supply. . . .This is what I have. It’s not just prices will go up, but mainly because there will be shortages. Then, you do not know what they are going to do with the currency. . . . They will do whatever they have to do to survive. That’s what governments always do.”
Armstrong says his most recent data suggests that government approval ratings in the USA are worse that Biden’s 8% approval rating. Congress, according to Armstrong, is dragging the bottom with a 7% approval rating. Armstrong has long said that people will buy gold and silver when faith in government crashes. That is exactly what Armstrong is seeing around the world today. Gold is bouncing around the $2,300 level, and Armstrong sees “a new gold and silver rally coming soon.” War is also coming sooner than later with the announcement that Ukraine will be joining NATO as early as July. When the next war starts, Armstrong warns, “You are going to have to watch the bank because long term interest rates are going to go up. Nobody wants to buy government debt, and you are going to have to hunker down at that stage in the game.”
Armstrong is also predicting a big turn on or about May 7th of next week. Armstrong predicts a recession will start then and go on until 2028. GDP will continue to fall, and inflation will continue to rise. Armstrong says it is the perfect storm for a dreaded “stagflation economy.”
There is much more in the 54-minute interview.
The illegitimate Federal government views We the People as the enemy, and We the People view the government as the enemy (Congress approval 7%, “Biden” approval 8%, etc.); therefore, the government must be radically overhauled as per the Constitution that the public servants barely pretend to uphold…
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Thank you, we’ve been preparing for years on many important things. One thing it has done is definitely allow us to have much less food costs right now. Please take his advice on the food for sure, if nothing else. I am already seeing limited quantities. It’s expensive trying to buy everything you need to get you through a two or three year period, so if you haven’t started, please don’t think it will be there when you need it. If you don’t know where to start, do dry good first like beans and pastas. They last a long, long time. Put them in large sealed containers in your basement if you have one to keep bugs and rodents out. Also think about preparing your homes for power outages. Those will be sure to come. We are in the northeast and installed a large wood burner that will heat our entire home if necessary and keep our plumbing from freezing. And of course store water. I bought large 55 gallon food drums with a pump, plus you can buy containers (10 or 20 gallons):made specifically for water at a good price. Generators are great too, but use them sparingly to get your water. If the shit hits the fan you will have people roaming the streets to steal what you have. Keep quiet and don’t announce you are prepared. Encourage family and friends to do the same preparation. So many people don’t believe this will ever happen. I even have family members who choose to ignore!!! My grandparents lived through the Great Depression and it did happen. They lost their first home. They had to move in with a relative. My grandmother could make anything that tasted great out of the simplest ingredients including those dandelion greens, etc., with beans, pasta or mixing them all together.
Get foraging books if you live in more rural areas. You’d be surprised on all the highly nutrient “weeds” like dandelions, plantain and other great greens that surround us. I don’t spray anything. I’ve actually allowed some areas to just grow for picking. If you can do raised beds, plant some herbs and greens that are nutritious. I’ve also bought other good books for health and wellness. You know they will take the internet down at a point. Also, please ignore dates on packages….we never had them years ago. If dry good are sealed good for bugs, etc., they last a very long time. Canned goods last beyond the dates, but just check if the can is puffed. If so, throw it out. Vinegar, sugar, honey, and alcohol have very long shelf lives. Honey just needs warmed in its container in hot water if it crystallizes. Sorry for getting long winded on this if you are prepared, but I have found that these simplest of things can make the difference in a crisis and help people who didn’t know this!! It can be intimidating as to where to start.
One world government is the communists goal.
China, Russia and the rest of the world are all aligned. Including USA and Europe.
All the news is propaganda to make us comply.
Do not comply indeed.