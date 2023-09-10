Chris Sky came out with an important warning regarding school closures, and a new bioweapon “outbreak” targeting school aged children.

He claims that an insider tipped him off to a plan to spread an aerosolized virus through school HVAC systems in order to perpetrate their followup PSYOP-23 “pandemic:”

“Free speech absolutist” fraudster Elon Musk still does not allow his X posts to load in Substack. Please click the image to watch Chris Sky’s warnings.

They went after the geriatrics for PSYOP-19, and now they are going after the kids.

As we know, children had an IFR (infection fatality rate) for C19 at effectively zero, so perhaps they are Gain of Functioning a targeted pediatric virus to coincide with their pediatric “vaccine” booster campaign in mid September.

Here are some examples of the hundreds of schools closing all around the world:

And here is a recent article from Canadian Broadcasting Corporation News entitled, September sizzle closes some Quebec schools, while others sweat it out. Because leveraging climate change is the ultimate scam to usher in all of the various other scams:

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning Monday for much of the province, with hot and humid weather forecast to last until Friday.

If Chris Sky’s source is correct, then all of these closings are anything but coincidental. Hot schools are nothing new, and these latest claims of excessively hot temperatures are completely mendacious. They are brainwashing the children to fear weather, and something possibly far, far worse…

It is also important to note that Chris Sky’s predictive track records on all things “pandemic” and technocratic tyranny are uncannily accurate; he has yet to be proven wrong in any of his warnings and prognostications.

Do NOT comply.

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