WORLD WARNING: School Closures for Weaponized Viral Delivery Systems
Chris Sky came out with an important warning regarding school closures, and a new bioweapon “outbreak” targeting school aged children.
He claims that an insider tipped him off to a plan to spread an aerosolized virus through school HVAC systems in order to perpetrate their followup PSYOP-23 “pandemic:”
They went after the geriatrics for PSYOP-19, and now they are going after the kids.
As we know, children had an IFR (infection fatality rate) for C19 at effectively zero, so perhaps they are Gain of Functioning a targeted pediatric virus to coincide with their pediatric “vaccine” booster campaign in mid September.
Here are some examples of the hundreds of schools closing all around the world:
And here is a recent article from Canadian Broadcasting Corporation News entitled, September sizzle closes some Quebec schools, while others sweat it out. Because leveraging climate change is the ultimate scam to usher in all of the various other scams:
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning Monday for much of the province, with hot and humid weather forecast to last until Friday.
If Chris Sky’s source is correct, then all of these closings are anything but coincidental. Hot schools are nothing new, and these latest claims of excessively hot temperatures are completely mendacious. They are brainwashing the children to fear weather, and something possibly far, far worse…
It is also important to note that Chris Sky’s predictive track records on all things “pandemic” and technocratic tyranny are uncannily accurate; he has yet to be proven wrong in any of his warnings and prognostications.
Do NOT comply.
These kinds of warnings (true or not) raise the question of whether or not parents should send their kids to government schools. Clearly within the Marxist framework, kids in government schools are owned by the government and parents just provide room and board. The only way to break the Marxist stranglehold is to pull your kids out and educate them yourselves. Easier said than done but isn't that true for most things in life?
My sister has homeschooled her 3 kids for 10 years. Everyone laughed at her, called her a freak, I was also previously a skeptic, but in the past few years, I’ve done a complete 180. What a beautiful blessing she has given her children! She teaches them real history, not alternate history. They learn of course, and they also play outside, they draw, they express themselves with music and art. They eat real food for lunch, not cardboard cafeteria food. No teacher is raising questions about their gender. They are loved and they are free.