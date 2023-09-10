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Matt07924's avatar
Matt07924
Sep 10, 2023

These kinds of warnings (true or not) raise the question of whether or not parents should send their kids to government schools. Clearly within the Marxist framework, kids in government schools are owned by the government and parents just provide room and board. The only way to break the Marxist stranglehold is to pull your kids out and educate them yourselves. Easier said than done but isn't that true for most things in life?

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Stephanie Says's avatar
Stephanie Says
Sep 10, 2023

My sister has homeschooled her 3 kids for 10 years. Everyone laughed at her, called her a freak, I was also previously a skeptic, but in the past few years, I’ve done a complete 180. What a beautiful blessing she has given her children! She teaches them real history, not alternate history. They learn of course, and they also play outside, they draw, they express themselves with music and art. They eat real food for lunch, not cardboard cafeteria food. No teacher is raising questions about their gender. They are loved and they are free.

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