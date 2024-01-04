2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

John M
Jan 4, 2024

Having worked in Hollywood and knowing most of it's dark secrets I already saw the list and nobody of any significance is on it who should be on it. Here's some facts and not even the tip of the dark Epstein iceberg, but I'll give you a taste of how insane the Epstein story is. Go ahead and dismiss it if you wish but these are just a few tidbits facts. Kevin Spacey once murdered a 14 year old on the Island. Have we ever heard that? No. This was known by ALL of Hollywood 23 years ago. Also, there's a name missing from all this Epstein BS chat is someone named Rachel Chandler who was a 14 year old girl who was recruited by Ghislaine and financed by Mossad as Epstein himself was financed by multiple Intelligence agencies - Mossad, M16, and C-EYE-A. Ray Chandler was Hollywood Epsteins liaison connecting elite Politicians and Celebs where she garnished underage children for all. The reason why celebs dig into Haiti as they move kids there that have no birth records. Netflix for instance is a front for trafficking. Ray Chandler procured a 13 year Old African American boy years ago for Adam Schif staying at the Standard Hotelf. In LA they move kids through underground tunnels connecting to all ports to the The Standard, The Marmont, and the Playboy Mansion which was also a honey pot CIA blackmailing hub. Chandler got Schiff his child (already drugged) and was brought to the Standard for Schiff to play with and after raping the child he realized the Kid was dead and Schiff went ballistic and beat the kid to a pulp. Handlers were called but there' was a big commotion and low and behold in another room was Anthony Bourdain who witnessed some commotion. Not implicating Bourdain and nobody knows what he was doing on the same Secured floor Security wise but, he was there told to me by an Older Oscar Winning Actress and 3 Separate Hollywood people (there are/were some good peeps in Hollywood. Charles Bronson once threatened to Kill a Producer after finding out the Prod. raped a 12 year old girl) Now here's the kicker to this whole Epstein story and why we are getting zip breadcrumbs & distractions on it - Anthony Bourdain is Jeffrey Epstein's brother. Before you throw a hissy fit it's true. Period. Doesn't mean Bourdain is a bad guy but he is his brother. Go check Snopes the Soros run Fact Check site who denies it and fact checked it as BS. Hmmm...wonder why they had to do that. Flight logs names? What a joke. How about the Flight Logs of the multiple crimes that occurred on the actual flights? Heinous abhorrent stuff. The whole Epstein fiasco is so effen dark many would not even be able to handle it. Wanna help? Get your kids to STOP supporting Musicians, cancel Netflix, Movies and all the crap they spew at them. Why do you think the Obamas have a movie out now about Civil War. These people are sick. Start educating your family and everyone you knw ASAP. They'll think your nuts and deny it but we're the only ones that can expose it. Blessings.

Jane A
Jan 4, 2024

“ So why is this “release” happening now, and what is the real coverup?”

Personally, I see this shyt (ALL OF IT) as a slap in our faces - be-cause, no one has gotten hung for one atrocity!

Thank you 2nd Smartest Guy for your work ! We truly appreciate you and so many other Substackers ! Be blessed ! 🌲

