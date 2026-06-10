2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
6hEdited

Truly unbelievable what people went through , and the fact that more people didn’t see through the foolishness of it all astounds me. My husband and I were working for Walgreens, as pharmacists, and got threatened to get the clot shot by Feb 9,2021. The day came and went, and they dropped the deadline because OSHA got rejected . I could tell you stories about how I tried to tell people not to take the shot . Most people were excited and pulling up their sleeve. But the ones who let me talk , walked away . People assumed we were vaccinated , and when we told them we were not and how the shot could harm them , they were shocked. People truly are sheep . They didn’t question . They lined up assuming they were told the truth. It was truly, and still is unfortunately, a sad time in history. People are truly scared to get sick . And they love to virtue signal on how compliant they are

Reply
Share
Dani Richards's avatar
Dani Richards
6h

I went through a parallel experience. After my religious objection was noted and accepted, I was informed that I, alone in the entire office, would be compelled to mask at all times. My pushback to that was that this would be a violation of my medical privacy, if I were the only masked person in the office, that others would deduce that I had not taken any of those shots, and they would be perhaps fearful, perhaps shun or otherwise discriminate. HR seemed perplexed that anyone would shun an unvaccinated person. It still to this day astounds me that everyone around me could be Good Germans and be so ice-cold dismissive of fellow humans (one example perpetrated: that any unvaccinated person should not be allowed access to a hospital ER for any reason). HR went on to say that "many" coworkers would probably continue to choose to mask anyway, as a smart precaution, so I would not be necessarily "outed" as an anti-vaxxer; I would have plenty of masked company. In my case, the insane mask mandate (i.e., ok to take your mask off in your open cubicle while seated, but as soon as you stand up or wish to walk outside of your cubicle.... mask ON!) went away before this went any further. I never complied. The testing was also a no-no for me. Everyone has to draw their own line. But I still work at this company, and everyone acts as though none of this ever happened. So crazy. Yes, they would do it again in heartbeat, I'm afraid.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture