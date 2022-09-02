2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Mike
Sep 2, 2022

Well, I'm a doctor from Poland. Last year our Health Ministry issued an unconstitutional vax mandate for all doctors. My hospital sent a letter to all employees stating that refusing to take the jab will be treated as a severe breach of safety rules and will result in termination. I hired a lawyer who sent them a 11-page letter explaining in detail why their actions were illegal and why I'd immediately sue them if they continue. Six months passed, I haven't heard from them ever since and I still work there.

I totally agree - Do not comply!

Eucatastrophe2021
Sep 2, 2022

What a read! Kafka is nodding from the great beyond. Good for B!

