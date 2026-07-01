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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
4h

Lifelong conservative, but this sort of legislation over and over again??? As Dan B likes to say, "Politicians hate you". No wonder increasing numbers of conservatives are saying they are not going to be voting in the next iteration of "the most important election of our lifetimes". I cannot say enough bad things about republicans.

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Horatio Bunce's avatar
Horatio Bunce
3h

I am now convinced that the governments of the US, local, county, State and federal, have broken their contract with we the people and are now an illegal occupying force.

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