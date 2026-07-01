Yesterday, the NWO globopedo Uniparty assets in the U.S. House of Representatives took up where the Supreme Court left off by continuing to destroy America from within with absolutely treasonously horrendous votes on a pair of critically important bills.

Firstly, just like the “Patriot” Act was one of the most unpatriotic and unconstitutional color of law tyrannical statutes ever pushed through in order to strip away freedoms under the guise of “terrorism” as perpetrated by the very government feigning to fight it, so too is this latest trojan horse technocommunist Internet ID bill being sold as some kind of safeguard for the children all while stripping away what is left of the last vestiges of free speech and anonymity for everyone; to wit:

And while American patriots like Thomas Massie and Anna Paulina did their very best to thwart this destructive Internet ID bill…

…the criminal Uniparty anti-American politicians in the House still managed to pass this anti-free speech monstrosity:

THEY PASSED IT ANYWAY - and it’s even worse than we thought.



House just rammed through the "KIDS" Act (H.R. 7757) 267-117, with 47 not voting.



Many of us have been warning about these ID verification laws disguised as "for the children." This is how you eventually get people to comply with biometric facial scans, which eventually leads to us needing a scan every time we want to access the internet.



They’ve been telling us their plans for a while now, but so many brush it off “that will never happen in America.” Well, it just did, and this is only the beginning.



Over 90 child advocacy groups begged Congress to vote NO. Why? This House version strips out key protections for eating disorders, depression, addiction, and s×icide making it weaker than the Senate version they already passed!



Proof it has nothing to do with actually protecting children. It’s just another way to remove the tiny bit of privacy we have left. Source

A most slippery slope indeed that is vital for the eventual AI-driven transhumanist CBDC social credit score system hell on earth dystopia that has been carefully planned for We the People, or whatever will be left of actual Americans after the imported savages replace everyone.

Total mass surveillance:

The digital gulag is here:

GOP = RINOS = “CONSERVATIVE” component of the UNIPARTY

Because it truly is your patriotic duty to nullify and void all “laws” that are repugnant to the Constitution, and this one certainly more than qualifies as utter repugnance:

Which brings us to the ruinous SCOTUS ruling on birthright citizenship as covered in yesterday’s article…

...which concluded with a glimmer of hope that Republicans can somehow correct this miscarriage of justice, except that based on how the House voted on the SAVE America Act yesterday, hope is anything but a viable strategy to save this Constitutional Republic:

BREAKING: The House voted 198-224 against attaching the SAVE America Act to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Source

The good faith attempt to attach the SAVE America Act into something as wholly unconstitutional as the NDAA, which is quite literally the metastasis outgrowth of the pernicious “Patriot” Act, is the gross irony here.

The other sick and twisted irony is that over 80% of all Americans irrespective of political party indoctrination support this SAVE America Act, and yet the House only pretends to serve its constituents as it works to slowly impoverish, replace and ultimately depopulate said constituents.

RINOS indeed:

In other words:

In summary:

If only our Founding Fathers were still around today, or even men of a small fraction of their worth:

The only way to rid us of this communism scourge is to stop paying all “income” taxes to this illegitimate Federal government waging a full spectrum war against We the People out of the foreign nation of Washington, D.C., while simultaneously offering total and absolute nonviolent noncompliance:

Do NOT comply.

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