2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Marie-Louise Murville's avatar
Marie-Louise Murville
4h

He was also a hero during the Canadian trucker protests

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Horizons's avatar
Horizons
4h

Very glad to see GiveSendGo being used by more people. I will never forget GoFundMe denying my donation to the Canadian truckers.

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