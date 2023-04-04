2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sage's avatar
Sage
Apr 4, 2023

You are blessed to have a mother like her and she is blessed to have a son like you. 🤗

Reply
Share
1 reply
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
Apr 4, 2023Edited

Wow. Just wow. Well done getting the legal clout - fighting fire with fire. Please tell your mum "the people of the internet" love her and appreciate her very much.

I believe the doctor to be demonically posessed. Many such cases. Please see Naomi Wolf's opinion: https://naomiwolf.substack.com/p/have-the-ancient-gods-returned

Reply
Share
156 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture