The below article concluded with our Wall Street insider’s career prospects being less than favorable, to say the least:

And now B is for all intents and purposes blacklisted by Wall Street. The odds of him landing another high paying Wall Street position are exceedingly low, which in the longer run in my not so humble opinion may actually be for the best.

Our noncomplying Wall Street insider has provided us with a much anticipated update:

From the moment I heard Dr. Francis Boyle say a bioweapon had been released I knew that I would be terminated for not taking some sort of injection. I doubt even the CEO knew at that time what he would be told to implement, but it was clear injections would be the solution so to speak to solve the orchestrated manufactured problem. I was happy to have lasted a year and a half, even though that time was a constant battle against lies and fools. In the end, I had become a symbol of resistance and had to be removed at all costs. The vacuum I left in my wake, the severance they paid me, the risk of regulatory fines for not having someone at the helm of my little ship were all pounds they were willing to cut to have me removed. So desperate to have that symbol of resistance gone, they tore at their own flesh. For my troubles I received three months pay and took a three months sabbatical. In that time I received three job offers, settling on a similar role for more money. During all three of the interview processes I made it very clear that I would not be subjected to masks or testing and certainly not injections. All three potential employers agreed. Perhaps it was a combination of common sense on their part; citing my natural immunity, the dropping of illegal mandates on the private sector by the fool puppet Mayor Adams and sheer desperation due to a very shallow talent pool left by years of skull dumbery that I was so quickly welcomed back. The atmosphere at my new spot does seem more traditional and by that I mean free spirited. I receive no emails telling me what to think or how to behave and no one is promoting fear. Perhaps they are intelligent enough to know that most people are decent and will behave properly without subjecting them to dystopian pre-shame. I do not mean to say they are fully aware, but most people are starting to realize something was very wrong with the Covid era and they are less certain about imposing such junk science tyranny on others. Fun fact: My old role was eventually replaced by a friend who also refused these shots. B.

On some level, pain and stress notwithstanding, all’s well that ends well in B’s case. But we are all by now acutely aware that another “pandemic” or (______) psyop is waiting in the wings, ready to be foisted on society at any moment.

The criminal governments, their illegitimate agencies, and their coconspirators in the WEF, CFR, UN, IMF, BIS, WHO, the various “nonprofit” foundations, et al. are certainly not giving up on their hyper-centralized Great Reset dystopia, even if, for now, they have dialed back their attacks given our recent pushback.

Slowly, but surely we are gaining ground.

Slowly, then all at once, we will win.

Do NOT comply.

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