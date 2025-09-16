This is a quick update on the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin…

As soon as news of the assassination of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk was announced this Substack most correctly assumed it was perpetrated by a deranged leftist…

…but before we get to the text exchange, let me just add a small disclaimer that I posted yesterday as a pinned comment in the aforementioned article:

IMPORTANT NOTE: There have been several impolite emails and comments lobbed at yours truly claiming that I am dead wrong on who the actual assassin(s) may be.

Let me make this perfectly clear to all that may be confused as to who I am blaming for Charlie Kirk's murder, assuming he was even murdered to begin with as some are making wild claims that he is well and alive hanging out with the likes of fellow CIA asset Jeffrey Epstein:

Please reread this article very carefully.

IF this young autistic GAMP is in fact the assassin, or if it is yet another CIA hit job, or even if Kirk was/is himself a CIA asset, at this stage we do not have enough evidence to know for certain what was perpetrated.

But what this author is certain of is that directly or indirectly the Intelligence-Industrial Complex along with the dark forces running this planet are to blame, and that is the more important takeaway versus finding the guilty party at this early stage in the early phases of this news cycle.

Stop pretending to know the facts, because you more than likely don't, and stop being rude know-it-alls, because chances are you have extremely imperfect information.

We will not know for certain all of the facts of this assassination for a very long time, if ever, and this whole event has already been transformed into a divisive psyop…