2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Jan 18, 2023

Note: there is absolutely ZERO divide and conquer in this debate.

I respect Steve's work very much.

This debate would bring tremendous eyeballs to our cause.

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Elsa
Jan 18, 2023

I so much appreciate Steve's openness to learning - and yours to reaching out to him. If we can listen and debate, so much amazing good stuff is possible. Thank you and thank you, Steve.

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