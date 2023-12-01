2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Justin's avatar
Justin
Dec 1, 2023

Thank you, Mr. New Zealand whistleblower! The world owes you a debt of gratitude and thanks.

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Max's avatar
Max
Dec 1, 2023

There were rumours early on that the scumbag elites were planning extensive underground facilities for themselves in NZ so they could hide when things got really bad . Looks like they had to clear the place out for when they returned aboveground. They should drag that piece of shit Ahern back & let it face the people.

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