2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TAMMY A.'s avatar
TAMMY A.
2h

DESTROY FDA

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TAMMY A.'s avatar
TAMMY A.
2h

HOLOCAUST 2025 ONGOING…ROPES OF NUREMBERG…ROPES OF TREASON….JUST ROPE….

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture