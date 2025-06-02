Another quick update on this most troubling latest Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” offering...

…looking at the hyper-focused branding of Moderna’s mNEXSPIKE®, whose etymology lays out exactly what the true purpose of this depopulation injection really is; to wit:

Why did Moderna name their new FDA-approved COVID vaccine “mNexSpike”? An odd choice for a "life-saving" jab, no? Why even pick a name that opens themselves up to the scrutiny that this will come with? Only the blind will get this shit… Source

Not an odd choice whatsoever: the NWO globopedo eugenicists love to telegraph their nefarious Great Reset intentions as a kind of cult programming that induces the brainwashed minions to partake in their very own mass ritual bio-suicides.

But more and more people are breaking free from these bioterror spells, and, thankfully, overall vaccine uptake is plummeting since the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

Do NOT get killed, or slaughtered, by the Medical-Industrial Complex, and use powerful nutraceuticals and miracle compounds to become as hard to kill as possible.

Mass arrests now.

Do NOT comply.

