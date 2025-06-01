MASS ARRESTS NOW: The Criminal FDA Approves Moderna's mNEXSPIKE® PSYOP-19 "Vaccine"
..it’s 2025, and the criminally captured FDA has just approved another deadly “new tool” in the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” platform that is almost identical to the previous global genocide jab, but this time it’s strictly for oldsters who need to be depopulated along with discharging their liabilities and assets; to wit:
Straight out of the ol’ NAZI playbook, it’s not just senicide for geriatrics in good physical condition, it’s democide for anyone from age twelve and up with any “underlying conditions” such that they may also be depopulated as fellow “useless eaters.”
And in case anyone for whatever reason was still somehow unsure that we are living through an ongoing NWO globopedo technocratic mass depopulation program, what is especially horrifying is that the FDA continues to classify any and all pregnant women as candidates for this poison mNEXSPIKE®, because women in perfect health about to conceive have the “underlying condition” of slowing down the Great Reset eugenics agenda.
TRANSLATION:
Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.
Do NOT comply.
How can the FDA , CDC and pharmaceutical's keep pushing the narrative that there were high deaths when the survival rate was /is 98.5 with children having no deaths. Compare this to the first 3 months of Pfizer's deaths of 1223 contained in their Cumulative Analysis Report dated February 28, 2021. Do they think we are all stupid and unable to read this depopulation agenda?‼️🇨🇦
Biden's PERK shield and EAU Shield will protect them till 2030.
President Trump has to cancel the PERK shield or he is complicit!
Beyond my comprehension that we have human beings who don't understand
the great harm that has been bestowed on mankind and it will not stop until leadership wakes up.
Criminal beyond belief. Healthy living is achieved through lifestyle changes and not drugs and injections .