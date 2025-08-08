This is an important update to the following article…

…and not that we really need, but we now have even more proof of just how deadly the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” really are:

Senior HHS Adviser Confirms the Worst COVID Fears Were True

This explains why RFK Jr. effectively shut down all mRNA vaccine funding.

by Vigilant Fox

Another COVID “conspiracy theory” just came true.

A Senior HHS Adviser confirmed it, and you could see the pain written all over his face.

This explains why RFK Jr. effectively shut down all mRNA vaccine funding.

HHS Secretary RFK Jr. dropped a mega bombshell on Tuesday when he announced that BARDA will be CANCELING 22 mRNA vaccine development contracts, saving taxpayers about $500 million in the process.

He declared, “mRNA technology poses MORE risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses.”

Now, we have a clearer picture as to why he made that bold statement.

Thursday, on Steve Bannon’s War Room, HHS Senior Adviser Dr. Steven Hatfill revealed that RFK Jr. pulled mRNA funding after the data showed getting vaccinated was MORE dangerous than COVID itself.

In other words, the “cure” was WORSE than the disease.

Dr. Hatfill said, “It was more dangerous to take a vaccine than it was to contract COVID-19 and be hospitalized with it.”

He explained that when meta-analyses were conducted, the results would consistently show “NO BENEFIT TO RISK RATIO for taking a messenger RNA vaccine.”

Dr. Hatfill added that the shots send a “sudden flood” of mRNA into the body, which overwhelms the cells and creates “BIOLOGICAL HAVOC.”

With pain written all over his face, he concluded, “IT HAD TO BE STOPPED.”

No one says something that grave unless the data is absolutely damning.

In another series of explosive statements, Dr. Hatfill attested that the vaccine manufacturers never did their due diligence to ensure their shots were safe and “essentially ran the pandemic response.”

“Nobody stood up to them. Nobody questioned them… Pfizer wanted a [75]-year moratorium on the clinical trial data, which from the start showed these never prevented infection or disease transmission,” he explained, adding, “There’s no good clinical data to ever show it reduced the severity of disease.”

“The vaccines have injured hundreds of thousands, and we’re not really sure how many have been killed by it, but a significant amount,” Dr. Hatfill lamented.

“They [mRNA vaccine technology] had to come off the market. There was no choice. You want to make America healthy again? It had to be stopped.”

Dr. Hatfill’s statements are backed up by damning study after study.

In 2022, the same year Dr. Hatfill said the data began piling up, Joseph Fraiman and colleagues published a reanalysis of the Pfizer and Moderna trials, showing that the number of serious post-vaccine adverse events far EXCEEDED the number of hospitalizations prevented.

Pfizer trial:

• Adverse Events of Special Interest: 10.1 extra cases per 10,000 vaccinated compared to placebo.

• Hospitalizations prevented: 2.3 per 10,000.

Moderna trial:

• Adverse Events of Special Interest: 15.1 extra cases per 10,000 vaccinated over placebo.

• Hospitalizations prevented: 6.4 per 10,000

In fact, Fraiman and colleagues published another study showing that in order to prevent one COVID‑19 hospitalization over a 6‑month period among young adults (18-29), over 30,000 of them would need to receive a third (booster) mRNA dose.

For each hospitalization prevented, the analysis estimated that at least 18.5 serious adverse events would occur.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

I turned to epidemiologist

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

, who lives and breathes this research.

He’s been digging into the data non-stop and basically knows the numbers by heart.

I’ll let him break down the receipts that back up Dr. Hatfill’s claims:

Senior HHS Advisor Dr. Steven Hatfill just said mRNA shots induce “BIOCHEMICAL HAVOC.”

He’s likely referring to the new study that found mRNA shots induce severe, long-lasting genetic disruption linked to cancer and chronic disease.

Using high-resolution RNA sequencing on blood samples, they discovered that COVID-19 “vaccines” SEVERELY disrupt expression of THOUSANDS of genes—triggering mitochondrial failure, immune reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that can persist for MONTHS to YEARS post-injection.

Differential gene expression analysis compared mRNA-injured patients (cancer, adverse events) to 803 healthy controls — revealing widespread transcriptomic CHAOS.

Dr. Hatfill said the data had accumulated to the point where large studies could be conducted. He’s right. The two LARGEST COVID-19 “vaccine” safety studies in HISTORY—covering 184 MILLION people—prove mRNA shots are NOT SAFE for human use.

📍 Faksova et al. (n=99M)

➊ Myocarditis +510% (dose 2)

➋ Brain/Spinal Cord Inflammation +278% (dose 1)

➌ Brain Clots +223% (dose 1)

➍ Guillain-Barré +149% (dose 1)

📍 Karimi et al. (n=85M)

➊ Heart Attack +286% (dose 2)

➋ Stroke +240% (dose 1)

➌ Coronary Artery Disease +244% (dose 2)

➍ Cardiac Arrhythmia +199% (dose 1)

Dr. Hatfill said, “It was more dangerous to take a vaccine than it was to contract COVID-19 and be hospitalized with it.”

Nearly 1,000 peer-reviewed references across 3 landmark studies (1, 2, 3) by Mead et al. PROVE the catastrophic risks of the COVID-19 “vaccines” FAR outweigh their imaginary, theoretical benefits:

🔻 The shots didn’t save lives — they caused catastrophic harm

Autopsy evidence, reanalyzed trial data & real-world outcomes show no mortality benefit. Early treatment saved lives — not rushed genetic injections.

🔻 The risks far outweigh any theoretical benefits

Central conclusion of all 3 papers: catastrophic harm across multiple systems makes the current risk-benefit calculus indefensible.

🔻 Massive injury: heart, brain, immune system, fertility, cancer

Harms include myocarditis, strokes, immunosuppression, infertility & aggressive tumor progression — driven by spike toxicity, LNP biodistribution & genetic contamination.

🔻 Urgent call for a global moratorium

All modRNA products must be withdrawn immediately, given the scale of harm.

With HHS finally beginning its offensive against deadly mRNA injections, one objective remains: IMMEDIATE MARKET WITHDRAWAL.

A MAJOR peer-reviewed study identified FIVE irrefutable grounds for the immediate market withdrawal of COVID-19 “vaccines”:

📢Widespread & Unified Calls for Market Withdrawal – More than 81,000 physicians, scientists, and concerned citizens, 240 elected officials, 17 public health & physician organizations, 2 State Republican Parties, 17 GOP County Committees, and 6 global studies demand immediate removal.

⚰️ Excess Mortality – More than 12 studies and VAERS confirm mass COVID-19 'vaccination' led to a catastrophic number deaths -- up to 17 million.

⚠️ FDA Class I Recall Indicated – 37,544 VAERS-reported deaths exceed past vaccine recall limits by up to 375,340%.

📉 Negative Efficacy – 7 studies have demonstrated that COVID-19 'vaccination' increases your risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

🧬 DNA Contamination – 11 reports have found DNA contamination in COVID-19 vaccines, documented across multiple manufacturers, vaccine platforms, and geographic regions, with levels exceeding regulatory thresholds by up to 65,500%.

Nic is right. Immediate market withdrawal is needed. It’s completely unethical to have a “vaccine” on the market that is not only ineffective, but MORE dangerous than the disease it is supposed to protect against.

Kennedy effectively canceled future mRNA vaccines by pulling the plug on government funding. The next logical step is to yank the shots. It will come with political backlash, but it’s the right thing to do.

As Dr. Hatfill said, “They [mRNA vaccine technology] had to come off the market. There was no choice. You want to make America healthy again? It had to be stopped.”

The absolute best way to both ameliorate and protect against the plethora of deadly Modified mRNA “vaccine” adverse events may very well be the following protocol which attenuates spike protein damage as well turbo cancer, premature Alzheimer’s and all of the other neurological injuries, etc. & etc. & etc.:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

THE WEEKEND FLASH SALE CONTINUES!

Please use code IVM20 for 20% off on not just the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, but also the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar-craving-reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer rare sugar substitute FLAV-X!!

The 20% WEEKEND FLASH SALE ends Sunday, August 10th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X