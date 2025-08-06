Ever since RFK Jr. became Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on February 13, 2025, the most pressing question has been when will he pull from the marketplace the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

It looks like RFK Jr. has finally started making good on what is perhaps the most important MAHA policy position to date:

Over the past few weeks BARDA [Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority] reviewed 22 mRNA vaccine development investments and began cancelling them. Let me explain why: most of these shots are for flu or COVID, but as the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract.

Actually, there is not a single vaccine injected into the deltoid that can perform well against any virus that infects the upper respiratory tract, not a one.

Also, there has never been a single flu vaccine that ever protected against any strain ever, and there has never been a vaccine that was released in time to address a viral strain it was purported to protect from since by the time the shots were deployed the virus already mutated many times over; in fact, flu vaccines only ever increased the chances of contracting the flu by over 25%, just like the PSYOP-19 “vaccines” increase the chances of coming down with “long COVID” aka VAIDS.

A research study entitled, Increased risk of noninfluenza respiratory virus infections associated with receipt of inactivated influenza vaccine showed that flu shots increased fivefold the risk of acute respiratory infections caused by a group of noninfluenza viruses, including coronaviruses.

RFK Jr, went on to add an important technical detail about these deadly depopulation injections:

Here’s the problem: mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen. One mutation and the vaccine becomes ineffective. This dynamic drives the phenomenon known as antigenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine.

What RFK Jr. was describing is antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), a well-known effect of these “vaccines” that this Substack was warning about way back in 2021; to wit:

The official HHS release:

So, while the cancellation of the 22 mRNA contracts certainly is a decent start, why have all uses of mRNA technology not been outright banned yet?

Because there is not a single research study that can show safety of efficacy for a single mRNA technology, all while these eugenics injections are driving the turbo cancer epidemic due to genetic integration from deliberate SV40 promoter sequence “contamination,” and spike protein suppression of the p53 protein which is responsible for systemically protecting against cancers.

In other words:

Here’s hoping that RFK Jr. finally puts the kibosh on all mRNA injections once and for all.

Do NOT comply.

