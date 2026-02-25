2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Total revulsion! They all belong in hell!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
4h

Human Cloning at Harvard

One of the most disturbing finds in the Epstein Emails... cloning at Harvard.

What if I tell you that the USA Government has a secret cloning program?

Despite the fact that Human Cloning isn’t really Main Stream news and even legally in a dark grayish area?

However... MRNA comes from the Genetic research field that involves cloning.

All Genetics in its end stage is essentially cloning.

From GMO to Human Cloning is just one small step.... but it’s a big one.

The Fact remains everything is a purposeful Pyramid scheme in order for the few to control the many.

So you reverse that and you see the pattern emerges quickly.

Designer Babies... Designer Viruses... Pandemic strains... even MRNA itself...all comes falling down like leaves in the Autumn...

From the main aim that is cloning... Gene Therapy or as I call it...Genetically targeted Biological warfare is one aspect... Gain of Function Research.

MrnA is a delivery System for GTBW.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/human-cloning-at-harvard

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture