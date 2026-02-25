The fact patterns in the partial Epstein Files release continue to reveal that there is a NWO globopedo network running the entire world…

…and now we have even more proof that we are being ruled by satanic Intelligence-Industrial Complex assets of the Uniparty from hell; to wit:

The highlighted excerpt from this particular release is especially sickening:

He was a victim of a type of ritualistic sacrifice in which his feet were cut with a scimitar but left no scarring. On the yacht he witnessed babies being dismembered, their intestines removed, and individuals eating the feces from these intestines. He was also raped by George Bush 1.

It is important to appreciate that George H. W. Bush ran the CIA for many years, and was a key player in creating and then installing as President his agency’s greatest Manchurian Candidate in Barack Hussein Obama, who in turn is part of the pedo network with his ‘hot dog’ and ‘walnut sauce’ proclivities.

And lest we forget that the Bush Family Crime Syndicate also carefully installed into power the husband-and-wife sickos Bill and Hillary Clinton in order to ensure the continuation and preservation of their cult’s demonic dirty works:

I laid out all of Bill & Hillary Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell and fully debunk Hillary’s lies she wasn’t close to them or that she’s never been to Epstein’s island.



A fact most people don’t know, Hillary was so close to Ghislaine that in addition to her attending Chelsea’s wedding Hillary also gave Ghislaine’s nephew a job at the State Department. Hillary not only gifted her nephew, Alexander Djerassi, a position but he also received special treatment there. A State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that Djerassi served as a staff assistant from May of 2009 to June of 2012.



Please read & share my article below. 👇 Source

And yes, in 2018, “Hillary was awarded a lifetime membership by the witch’s coven The Wing which is comprised of occult-practicing feminist witches.”

Speaking of babies being sacrificed, here is further evidence that Epstein was incessantly sourcing these objects of ritualistic infanticide:

And it was not just babies, but children too from all over the world:

🚨 OH MY GOD. THEY’RE TORTURING KIDS 🚨 ⚠️ Distressing Content Warning



HOW CAN THIS BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN?

WHY ARE THE MEDIA IGNORING IT?



A statement from the Rape Gang Inquiry that is harrowing beyond belief



- Police involved

- Torture rooms

- Filmed evidence

- Murdered girls

- Dogs used



Jesus christ, this is disturbing beyond belief



@BBCNews @SkyNews @itvnews @Channel4News WHERE ARE YOU? WHY ARE YOU NOT COVERING THIS!?



I place on record my thanks once again to the @rapeganginquiry for uncovering this and thank you to the survivors who bravely tell their stories



I am so sick of the people who are covering this up



THEY’RE JUST AS BAD AND JUST AS GUILTY AS THE SICK F**KS WHO DID THIS Source

Some additional examples of exactly who did what:

Let us now pivot back to Les Wexner, the Mossad asset and Mega Group co-founder who was Epstein’s primary “investor” and backer:

Another Conspiracy Theory comes true…



When Lex Wesner, a prolific Child Trafficker mentions the inbred Rothschild Family, he’s told, “I’ll fucking kill you…” Source

And that lawyer who threatened his own client? He’s another Mossad/Rothschild agent, and pedo protector:

Just to reiterate yet again, Epstein, Wexner et al. continue to be Mossad/Rothschild operatives:

So, how do the Rothschilds, Mossad, CIA and this broader NWO globopedo network operate in terms of their child sex trafficking and sacrificial satanism?

Former CIA officer and founder of the Marine Corps Intelligence Command, Robert David Steele, testified before the International Tribunal for Natural Justice on the systemic exploitation of children by powerful satanic elites.



He exposed that children are not only kidnapped but in some cases bred by families in the United States as a cash crop, sold without birth certificates, making it easier to kill them with no trace. He stated children are imported by the plane load, also without documentation.



Steele described this as extending beyond slavery and sex abuse to child torture for adrenalized blood in satanic blood-drinking ceremonies, harvesting of body organs (citing Falun Gong as targets due to their health), and ritual murder!



"We have people in the United States of America that breed children in order to sell them. And when they are sold, they come without birth certificates, which means it's easier to kill them and have no one ask where they are!"



"There's child torture because you have adrenalized blood. You have the whole blood drinking ceremony of the satanic world!" Source

And here is Robert David Steele naming specific names, “Jeffrey Epstein has every major US politician on video doing something terrible to a child…”

Every. Single. U.S. politician.

Always remember, you are being socially engineered into your own slavery by paying for your own demise:

But we digress.

Before we get to the most bombshell admission so far of this still highly incomplete Epstein Files drop…

…let us further prove that Mossad, the CIA, and other exceedingly dark satanic forces were always behind PSYOP-9/11:

In 1998, Jeffrey Epstein sold a mansion to Howard Lutnick for the astonishingly low price of just 10 dollars. An unusual fact, because the property was worth more than $7 million.



Howard Lutnick is an American billionaire businessman and currently the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. He is also known for having his life marked by the events of September 11, 2001.



That morning, he survived because he was taking his son to school—something he rarely did. His company’s offices occupied floors 101 to 105 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center. More than 600 employees died in the attack.



Meanwhile, on the streets of New York, a man was walking by and filming randomly when, suddenly, one of the planes crashed into the South Tower.



That man was Gary Pollard, the notary who had officially registered the transaction between Epstein and Lutnick.



The coincidences of life... Source

Just to drive home the point of this ritualistic satanism and the importance of symbols, the reason PSYOP-9/11 was executed on September 11, 2001, is because the date 9/11 reinforces the emergency numerological significance of the emergency number 911, and the monolithic twin towers themselves are representations of Jachin and Boaz, the two pillars at the entrance of King Solomon’s Temple.

Also, 9 symbolizes completion, initiation, and the end of a cycle, whereas 11 is a “Master Number” representing a gateway to higher consciousness, intuition, and occult mastery, and together, 9 → 11 encodes a transition from destruction to enlightenment or transformation, aligning with Masonic and Kabbalistic teachings.

In other words, PSYOP-9/11 was more than likely a deliberate mega-ritual orchestrated using sacred geometry, numerology, and symbolic architecture to initiate a global shift in consciousness of control, surveillance, and a hyper-centralized one world State ahead of the equally ritualistic PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

If we were not dealing with self-admitted satanic death cultists, then framing PSYOP-9/11 in these “coincidental” mega-ritual terms would seem like yet another ‘conspiracy theory,’ but we are deep in the realm of conspiracy facts now, as improbable and outlandish as it all may still seem to some.

Which brings us to the game, set, match denouement of this whole Epstein Files horror show, because the man himself fessed up to who he really always was:

Epstein wrote via email in this cited file, “your friend alleza told me about the project she is doing researching a really bad guy that gets chldren for sex sent to his island. she almost fainted when i told her that person is me”

And there we have it.

Do NOT comply.

