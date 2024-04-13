Last year I published one of the most popular articles on Fenbendazole and Cancer Treatment ever published, which went viral internationally (even Joe Rogan read my article on his show):

( Oct.3, 2023 ) - FENBENDAZOLE and CANCER - at least 12 Anti-Cancer mechanisms of action. Not approved by FDA. Cheap. Safe. Kills aggressive cancers. Why no Clinical Trials? Nine research papers reviewed.

10 NEW STUDIES SINCE LAST ARTICLE!

MY TAKE ON MOST RECENT RESEARCH:

Image Source: ( 2023 Feb, Lee et al ) - Benzimidazole and its derivatives as cancer therapeutics: The potential role from traditional to precision medicine

There is still some research being done on Fenbendazole & Cancer, but researchers are focusing more on other related compounds in the “Benzimidazole family”, namely Mebendazole, but also Albendazole, Parbendazole. Why?

COST:

Fenbendazole is cheap. If big pharma is going to make money (especially in cancer treatment), they need an expensive compound and Fenbendazole isn’t it.

Fenbendazole is not FDA approved. It’s dirt cheap.

Mebendazole is FDA approved. It’s expensive.

Albendazole is FDA approved. It’s very expensive.

Dr.Thomas Seyfried talks about the cost of Mebendazole

PRACTICAL APPROACH TO USING FENBENDAZOLE IN CANCER TREATMENT (Disclaimer: the following is not medical advice)

In “Fenbendazole and Cancer Part 1”, I covered all the mechanisms of action that Fenbendazole has shown against cancer in many in vitro and in vivo studies.

The 10 new studies published in 2023-2024 only confirm what we already know from previous studies. Fenbendazole, Mebendazole, Albendazole are highly effective against many cancers.

There is one article I want to highlight though because it has an extremely important concept:

(2023 Jun, Mukherjee et al) - Ketogenic diet as a metabolic vehicle for enhancing the therapeutic efficacy of mebendazole and devimistat in preclinical pediatric glioma

“This study investigated the influence of nutritional ketosis on the therapeutic action of mebendazole (MBZ) and devimistat (CPI-613) against the highly invasive VM-M3 glioblastoma cells in juvenile syngeneic p20-p25 mice”

“maximum therapeutic benefit of mebendazole and CPI-613 on tumour invasion and mouse survival occurred only when the drugs were administered together with a ketogenic diet (KD)

KETOGENIC DIET IS CRUCIAL IN CANCER!!!

Since my previous Fenbendazole article, I‘ve had 1000s of questions sent to me. Not about mechanisms of action against Cancer. But about practical use - how to use Fenbendazole or Mebendazole to treat Stage 4 Cancers, what formulations, what doses?

The goal of this article (Part 2) is to answer many of those questions to the best of my ability.

EXPERIMENTAL CANCER PROTOCOLS:

I propose the following thought experiment & hypothetical “Experimental Protocols” for Turbo Cancer Treatment:

You can look at fenbendazole.org for suggested dosing and dose calculator

Dr.Tom Rogers, Founder of “Performance Medicine” has similar protocols.

For anyone COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated diagnosed with cancer (Turbo Cancer), I’d probably be looking at starting at 444 mg a day.

For particularly aggressive Turbo Cancers or bad cases, I’d even consider pushing towards 888 mg/day (444 mg twice a day) or 1000 mg/day.

Highest dosing I’ve seen is 30-50mg/kg/day for 5 days, based on the “Merck Manual”, however very few claim to have taken this dose.

Fenbendazole can elevate liver function tests, so it would be a good idea to have a family doctor monitor those

WHAT ABOUT MEBENDAZOLE?

My Take…

My goal with these articles, is to provide as much clear information as possible for someone dealing with cancer or mRNA Induced Turbo Cancer.

This article deals with the practical approach to using Febendazole or Mebendazole.

Hypothetical - if I was diagnosed with mRNA Induced Turbo Cancer, as a 40s year old male, I’d be strongly looking at taking a combination of Ivermectin (1mg/kg/day) and Fenbendazole (444mg/day). This decision would be made based on dozens of peer-reviewed papers that have been published, previous and ongoing Clinical Trials, etc.

Everyone’s situation is different, however, it is important to arm yourself with medical knowledge that cancer doctors (Oncologists) will simply not give you, because they either don’t know it, or they won’t risk their careers to save you.

2nd Smartest Guy’s Take…

The holy grail turbo cancer cure may just be the synergistic combination therapy of Fenbendazole AND Ivermectin as follows:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 450mg

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

