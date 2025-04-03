In today’s ongoing global democide, perhaps the most critical component is the escalation of infanticide en route to a heavily depopulated Great Reset dystopia…

by The Vigilant Fox

Dr. Mary Talley Bowden left Tucker Carlson visibly shaken after dropping a chilling COVID vaccine statistic that’s impacting millions of children right now.

Before her appearance on Carlson’s show, Dr. Bowden, a Texas-based ENT specialist, rose to prominence in the medical freedom movement by speaking out against vaccine mandates and advocating for early treatment options like ivermectin.

She gained national attention after she was suspended by Houston Methodist Hospital for challenging the prevailing COVID narrative.

Despite the backlash, Bowden has remained committed to the Hippocratic Oath, successfully treating an impressive total of over 6,000 COVID patients without a single death.

Before Tucker became visibly disturbed, Dr. Bowden pointed to data from the CDC’s VAERS system, explaining that over 38,000 deaths have been reported following the rollout of the so-called COVID-19 vaccines.

She said that under normal circumstances, such numbers would’ve prompted the FDA to pull the shots.

Instead, they pushed forward, adding the COVID vaccine to the routine childhood schedule, with the expectation that babies receive three doses by just nine months of age.

She added that the shots are still under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for children under 12—not fully FDA approved—and yet they remain on the official vaccine schedule.

Tucker was horrified when Dr. Bowden mentioned a disturbing fact: “According to the CDC, 9 million American children have gotten the latest version of these COVID shots,” she said.

Clearly caught off guard, Carlson asked, “Actually?”

“Yes,” Bowden confirmed.

“Still?” he pressed.

“Yes. Yes. 9 million [kids]—12% [of US children have been injected].”

Tucker, in disbelief, asked, “Wait, this is going on right now?”

“Yes,” Bowden replied.

“I think we voted against this,” Tucker said.

“Yeah,” Bowden confirmed.

“Correct?” Tucker stressed.

“I don’t know,” Dr. Bowden answered.

“You’re very diplomatic, but I’m just stunned to learn that that’s happening right now,” Tucker exclaimed.

“Could this be shut down?” he asked.

“It should have been shut down a long time ago,” Dr. Bowden answered. “And you know, what’s the—”

Tucker interrupted: “9 million babies have had COVID shots?”

“Yeah. Well, children. Minors,” Dr. Bowden clarified.

Tucker’s reaction at the end says it all:

The conversation took another dark turn when Carlson asked about the potential long-term consequences of these shots, to which Dr. Bowden pointed to a disturbing trend.

“I don’t see a ton of cancer in my practice,” she said, “but I do have friends at MD Anderson, and they said they’ve never seen anything like it. The young people coming in with very advanced tumors, I think that’s what we have to be worried about now.”

She explained that getting updated cancer data is difficult, but the anecdotal reports are piling up. “It’s hard to get up-to-date cancer numbers, but I’m hearing all sorts of things. There are probably people who have access to that data, but publicly, it’s hard [to get access].”

This raises a profound question we must now consider as a society: What have we done?

In our rush to vaccinate every man, woman, and child, have we compromised the long-term health of a population that never needed these shots in the first place?

What data was ignored? If so, who made decisions to ignore that data, and will they ever answer for the consequences? It’s time for a serious conversation about accountability.

Actually, in the technocrat eugenicist’s rush to inject every man, woman, and child with slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” we have permanently genetically modified these poor souls into human spike protein factories, and their offspring are also forever altered.

The true magnitude of this EUA Modified mRNA great genetic poisoning has not been fully appreciated by even the most outspoken doctors and researchers of the medical freedom movement — large swaths of the human race are no longer the same, and the VAIDS ticking time bombs will express themselves in all kinds of “sudden” symptoms, driving even higher, for example, the unprecedented ongoing turbo cancer epidemic, the early onset Alzheimer’s Disease surge impacting for the first time ever even teenagers, etc. & etc. & etc.

The best and only means of managing (undiagnosed and [soon to be] diagnosed) symptoms in both the “vaccinated” as well as the genetically unmodified “conspiracy theorist” trust-the-science-deniers still being continuously shed upon is to deploy the following treatment approach — lower dosing several time per week for prophylaxis and higher daily dosing for diagnosed conditions:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X