Joe Rogan was a particularly exceptional host on yesterday’s epic podcast with Trump; this was one of the most candid, insightful and honest interviews with the former and soon-to-be next President, election steals, false flags and assassinations notwithstanding.

Before we get to the full interview, here are some of the more germane YouTube comments:

The silent majority has been enthusiastically commenting:

Harris has already melted and malfunction in cackles and mendacious mental glitches during her various disastrous Mockingbird layup interviews, which is why she would dare not go on a show like Rogan’s, not that she is a legitimate presidential candidate:

The world wants Trump to win:

YouTube disabled viewers from seeing the downvotes for their videos since leftist content and scamdemic propaganda was getting ratioed hard, but there is a browser extension that overrides this lack of transparency, and so the likes (789k) versus dislikes (16k) more than likely reflect what kind of a Trumpian landslide win can be expected:

Readers of this Substack appreciate that Federal “income” taxes are illegal and unconstitutional color of law social engineering, which is why the following exchange is particularly encouraging:

JOE ROGAN: “Did you just float out the idea of getting rid of income taxes and replacing it with tariffs? — Were you serious about that?” DONALD TRUMP: “Sure, why not?”

If “income” taxation were abolished as it should be, then just the surge in disposable income would transform the American economy overnight into beyond MAGA+++, and would concurrently shrink by over 80% the entire illegitimate Federal government waging its war against We the People from the foreign nation of Washington, D.C.; in fact, it is inconceivable that the Founding Fathers would have even considered that Americans would ever pay a cent to a foreign nation or to a Federal government whose only legitimate responsibilities are to protect the borders and uphold the Bill of Rights — the irony is especially tremendous given that today’s Federal government has completely subverted its true functions, and is operating in a complete reality inversion mode (i.e. the pervasive infestation of communism [Democrats]).

“They [Democrats] hate our country, they’re stupid, or they want to buy votes. It’s one of those three.”

Actually, it’s not one of those three, but all of those three.

No one is perfect to say the least, but the following sentiment is growing:

Rabidly deranged Democrats claimed Trump was never shot.

“Once they shot you, I was like, he’s gotta come in here.”

While the topics of Operation Warp Speed and the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were largely avoided, and for good reason, here is an especially interesting exchange that does not dare call out the eugenicists committing democide on behalf of their Intelligence Industrial Complex masters, but intimates at the iatrogenic evil we are up against:

ROGAN: "Do you have anyone that is pressuring you to not work with him [RFK Jr]?" TRUMP: "I would say that, BigPharma wasn't thrilled…"

Let us not harp too much on the “beautiful” DEATHVAX™ for now, and wait until after Trump gets into the White House again in order to hold him to account, but suffice to say there truly is only one vote that any rational person that does not hate themselves and their country can make this year; in fact, in the history of this Constitutional Republic (not “democracy”) the choice has never been clearer on who to vote for in 2024.

There is a lot more in the full interview:

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

