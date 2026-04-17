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shibumi's avatar
shibumi
8h

To say Trump is a disappointment is the understatement of the year. No one told us the binary choice was War with Ukraine [Democrats] or War with Iran [Republicans]. I really don't know how we fight a system filled with people who turn against us as soon as we elect them.

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Hugh Petersen's avatar
Hugh Petersen
8h

Only 3 MAGA left in congress. There never were very many more. We are conned, scammed, and lied to by the rest. Trump is by far the biggest disappointment.

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