This is an important update to Wednesday’s article…

…but before we get to today’s amazing MAGA news, here is the poll result from the aforementioned article:

Once again one of the only true patriots in Congress has thwarted the criminal Uniparty from further subverting their tax slave constituents with the wholly unconstitutional FISA spying “color of law” scam extension:

🚨 JUST IN—IT’S OFFICIAL: Conservatives have BLOCKED an attempt to RAM THROUGH a 5 year extension of FISA in the dead of night, extending it by only 2 weeks @timburchett, @laurenboebert, and @RepThomasMassie are out here celebrating a win against the deep state 🇺🇸 🔥 “They try to bring us in all these classified briefings and tell us how DANGEROUS it is to have warrants to spy on American citizens.



The briefing that we’re never going to get is, ‘hi, our agency has been given TOO MUCH power by Congress!” — Rep. Boebert



—



Asked about how this current FISA bill relates to the powers used to spy on President Trump’s campaign, Massie said:



“Today, I went in the SCIF and saw two TOP SECRET documents that showed this program is getting worse—NOT better!”



When I asked how extending FISA impacts everyday Americans, Massie replied:



“If you get on the government’s naughty list—regardless of who is in the White House—they could put your name in this, find things about you, and then go recreate ANOTHER evidence trail to discover that because they’re NEVER going to say they used FISA.”



—



When I asked Burchett what he thinks of FISA, and if it’s used to spy on aliens, he said:



“I don’t believe in FISA. The only reason aliens don’t come down here is because there IS not intelligent life.” 🤣 🔥 Source

Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Mike Johnson is an extremely compromised Intelligence-Industrial Complex RINO asset that was foiled in the 11th hour:

We just defeated Johnson’s efforts to sneak through a 5 year FISA authorization tonight. Now, they will have to fight in daylight tomorrow! They have called us back at midnight to cast a secret vote to reauthorize FISA while America sleeps. A yes vote gives Trump more power to surveil Americans.

Every Democrat must vote no. Everyone who loves the constitution must vote no. Source

Additional color on exactly what kind of illegal spying was almost perpetrated yet again on We the People:

So everyone is clear: Trump falsely claims FISA 702 is simply foreign collection.



He leaves out that the government “incidentally” collects huge volumes of Americans’ communications under this program and then searches them without a warrant.



That’s why Section 702 is the most dangerous part of FISA for ordinary Americans. Title I at least requires individualized court orders—even if those were abused against him.



A “clean” extension skips any meaningful safeguards for our rights. Tell your representative to vote NO on reauthorizing FISA 702 without a warrant requirement. Source

In other words:

Further additional context:

And, finally, just to drive home the point that FISA 702 is nothing more than a backdoor for unconstitutional mass surveillance:

Putting the kibosh on the FISA extension represents the truest form of real MAGA, and certainly is the antithesis to fake MAGA.

Do NOT comply.

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