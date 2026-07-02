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Pawsative
1h

Veterinarians know that the vaccine manufacturers knowingly produce vaccines with cancer causing ingredients. One rabies vaccine should be enough for the life of the pet but the state requires regular boosters for a virus which slowly mutates

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sam's avatar
sam
43m

I'd like to know if these veterinarians get reimbursed for every vax they give.

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