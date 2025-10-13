This Substack receives many health related inquiries daily, and yesterday the following email was received:

Yours truly replied that tinnitus was a known side effect of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” according to Pfizer’s own data, as well as other drugs such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), cancer drugs, water pills (diuretics), and antidepressants.

There are also many other causes such as blood vessel disorders, Meniere’s disease and so on and so forth, many of which also coincidentally happen to be known “vaccine” adverse events.

The email reply concluded that we may extrapolate that Ivermectin may attenuate tinnitus, as well as all of the other “vaccine” induced adverse events.

And the following article was cited:

Exploring the Potential of Ivermectin in Treating Tinnitus

Tinnitus, the perception of ringing or buzzing sounds in the ears, has emerged as a prevalent side effect associated with COVID-19 vaccines. Manufacturers such as Pfizer have acknowledged this risk, prompting a growing interest in finding effective treatments for tinnitus post vaccination or infection. One potential solution that has shown promise is Ivermectin. In this article, we delve into the subject, examining success stories and insights from doctors who have reported positive outcomes using Ivermectin in tinnitus treatment.

Understanding Tinnitus and its Association with COVID-19 Vaccines

Tinnitus is a condition characterized by the perception of sound without an external source. Common symptoms include ringing, buzzing, or humming in the ears. Concerns have arisen regarding tinnitus as a possible side effect of COVID-19 vaccines, with Pfizer and other manufacturers acknowledging its occurrence. This highlights the urgent need for effective treatment options to alleviate the distress experienced by individuals affected by vaccine-induced tinnitus.

Exploring the Potential of Ivermectin in Tinnitus Treatment

Ivermectin, a widely used medication for parasitic infections, has gained attention for its antiviral properties and potential benefits in tinnitus treatment. While further research is needed to establish its effectiveness, preliminary studies and anecdotal evidence suggest positive outcomes. The antiviral mechanisms of Ivermectin have shown promise in addressing tinnitus symptoms post COVID-19 vaccination or infection.

Dr. Syed Haider (@DrSyedHaider on Twitter) has shared success stories on social media, highlighting positive outcomes using Ivermectin in tinnitus treatment. Patients have reported a significant reduction in tinnitus intensity and frequency after incorporating Ivermectin into their treatment regimen. Other doctors have observed similar positive results in their patients, further supporting the potential of Ivermectin as a viable treatment option.

Important Considerations and Precautions

While success stories provide valuable insights, it’s important to remember that individual experiences may vary. Not all individuals with tinnitus may benefit from Ivermectin, and its use should be approached with caution. Consulting with a healthcare professional is crucial before considering Ivermectin as a treatment for tinnitus. They can evaluate individual cases, assess potential risks, and provide personalized guidance.

The Future of Ivermectin in Tinnitus Treatment

To establish a stronger evidence base, larger-scale clinical trials and further research are needed to validate the efficacy of Ivermectin in tinnitus treatment. These studies will provide a clearer understanding of its mechanisms and potential side effects. Until then, it is essential to rely on healthcare professionals for informed decisions and evidence-based recommendations.

Conclusion

The potential of Ivermectin in treating tinnitus post COVID-19 vaccination or infection offers hope for individuals experiencing this distressing condition. While success stories and anecdotal evidence are encouraging, further research is necessary to establish its efficacy. By raising awareness and supporting ongoing research, we can strive to provide effective solutions for individuals suffering from tinnitus and ensure a better quality of life for all.

Just to add that not only did Pfizer admit that their “vaccine” causes tinnitus, but VAERS was showing (underreported) surges in this adverse event as well:

A broad range of ear conditions was caused by these depopulation injections:

And we know that Ivermectin is a powerful anti-inflammatory:

An anecdotal success story:

Because we know that the deadly gene altering injections cause microclots, which may cause tinnitus, perhaps Ivermectin may at very least attenuate some of this damage.

Also, if tinnitus is being caused by “vaccine” induced inflammation…

…then we may postulate that Ivermectin may also be helpful.

While the evidence is not robust, and there are no clinical trials, the risk/reward for administration of Ivermectin for tinnitus skews heavily in favor of trying it.

Do NOT comply.

Please take advantage of this Columbus Day FLASH WEEKEND SALE by using code IVM20 for 20% off on ALL of the lifesaving products that you have been purchasing for many years now like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

The FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, October 13th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code IVM20 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Only the RESOLVX HEALTH website offers all of the authentic products that this Substack promotes.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X