As the current Uniparty system has once and for all proven itself to be a wholly corrupt failure that has been deliberately weaponized against We the People under that false pretense of serving all Americans within the context of the fraudulent left versus right Hegelian Dialectic perma-strife scam, a new political party is now being born from the ashes of this rigged system by disenfranchised politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene and popular media personalities like Tucker Carlson.

BREAKING:



Marjorie Taylor Greene just revealed that serious talks about a new third party movement are happening.



“We’ve been betrayed.”



The revolution starts here.



We’re building the We The People Party to make this movement a reality.



This July 4th, declare your Independence from the broke two-party system.



We’re building a movement that is:



Anti-corruption.



Anti-mandates.



Pro-accountability.



Pro-decentralization.



But this movement can’t be built by MTG or Tucker Carlson alone.



“The reality is, this isn’t something that gets off the ground in just a couple of campaign cycles.”



“This is a movement that has to be developed and would take time to develop.”



“It’s going to take the American people to get involved.”



“If the American people truly want to give a strong challenge to the failed two-party system, then they’re going to have to step up.”



We’re building this movement from the ground up.



Join us below: 🧵 @FmrRepMTG @mtgreenee Source

There are other politicians like American patriot Thomas Massie that should soon be aligning with this nascent third party movement, with Tucker Carlson, who officially left the Republican party two weeks ago, rallying the cause:

Additional context:

🇺🇸 Tucker wants to build a third party.



Tucker says he’s helping put together a new political party, one built around fixing things at home instead of chasing fights abroad.



His pitch is simple, stop obsessing over foreign wars and start caring about ordinary Americans who feel left behind.



“I’m going to help build a third party... There should be a good-faith effort to figure out what benefits the country.”



This lands just a week after he said he was done voting Republican for good.



A man with millions of listeners walking away from the GOP is one thing, him trying to build the alternative is a real problem for it.



Source: CJR. org / Writer: Daniyal Source

Could this very well be the new America First Party?:

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