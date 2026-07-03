2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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AmericanMutt's avatar
AmericanMutt
5m

What we are doing now isn't working. If you want to save the country this may be our last chance.

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Chris Mattherson's avatar
Chris Mattherson
2m

Pathetic to believe these two buffoons are forming a real party. Would that be the qatari useless idiots for an enslaved America party?

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