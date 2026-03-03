2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Mattherson's avatar
Chris Mattherson
16mEdited

100% spot on!

Our dogs have eaten 100% organic homemade food made from the same ingredients we eat, since we woke up 15 years ago and we transitioned to raw. Despite all the fear mongering, it is a completely safe and most natural diet. When someone can show us a kibbel bush, we'll buy kibbel.

We take our dog to pet stores so he can have some fun, but we shake our heads at the aisles of bagged shit passed off as "food." One bag says "grain free" and then next to it another says "select grains." It's a disgusting joke. But the biggest joke ia AAFCO a pay to play industry trade group that passes itself off as upholding standards of nutrition. If you like waste, chemicals, and rendered animals including euthanized dogs and cats in your pet's bowl, buy their shit.

Banfield Pet Hospital is the largest privately owned veterinary practice in the U.S., with over 1,000 clinics primarily located inside PetSmart stores. Owned by Mars, Inc. since 2007, it operates under the Mars Veterinary Health division. That's just one way the vets are brainwashed.

Reply
Share
Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
25m

I wonder if dogs and cats fed their appropriate high quality raw food diets could survive parvo, distemper and other so-called vaccine-preventable illnesses that are considered to be usually fatal, without having to take the risk of the vaccines. My old tabby cat, vaccinated only once (for rabies) as required by our provincial law, was fed raw and given filtered water. By age 17 he was starting to go deaf and blind but his teeth and gums were healthy, his breath was not horrible, he could still jump up on my lap with ease, and his coat was still luxurious. He was exposed to distemper from sick adolescent raccoons that frequent my yard, and shortly after developed the unmistakable fulminant signs of distemper. Internet says it is prolonged, untreatable and fatal, hence the need for vaccination and boosters, or prompt isolation and euthanasia of unvaccinated animals. But all the research is based on pets eating commercial kibble or canned food. I could not take him to a vet because of the contagion risk, but I decided to try homeopathic medicines. They worked within hours. He was over his bout of 'fatal' distemper in three days and lived another full year, to 18.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture