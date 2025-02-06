There Is No Science That Shows Vaccines Cause Autism...Except In These Published Studies Which Show Vaccines Cause Autism
As if anyone with a scintilla of critical thinking skills that reads Substack publications such as this one requires any additional proof…
…here are twenty five more studies that further irrefutably prove vaccines are dangerous, useless, and are directly responsible for the autism epidemic:
A two-phase study evaluating the relationship between Thimerosal-containing vaccine administration and the risk for an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis in the United States
A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population
Commentary--Controversies surrounding mercury in vaccines: autism denial as impediment to universal immunisation
Methodological issues and evidence of malfeasance in research purporting to show thimerosal in vaccines is safe
Abnormal measles-mumps-rubella antibodies and CNS autoimmunity in children with autism
Hepatitis B vaccination of male neonates and autism diagnosis, NHIS 1997-2002
Do aluminum vaccine adjuvants contribute to the rising prevalence of autism?
What is regressive autism and why does it occur? Is it the consequence of multi-systemic dysfunction affecting the elimination of heavy metals and the ability to regulate neural temperature?
A case series of children with apparent mercury toxic encephalopathies manifesting with clinical symptoms of regressive autistic disorders
A comprehensive review of mercury provoked autism
Thimerosal Exposure and the Role of Sulfation Chemistry and Thiol Availability in Autism
B-Lymphocytes from a Population of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Their Unaffected Siblings Exhibit Hypersensitivity to Thimerosal
Theoretical aspects of autism: causes--a review
Autism: a novel form of mercury poisoning
A prospective study of thimerosal-containing Rho(D)-immune globulin administration as a risk factor for autistic disorders
Hypothesis: conjugate vaccines may predispose children to autism spectrum disorders
The potential importance of steroids in the treatment of autistic spectrum disorders and other disorders involving mercury toxicity
Reduced levels of mercury in first baby haircuts of autistic children
Cultured lymphocytes from autistic children and non-autistic siblings up-regulate heat shock protein RNA in response to thimerosal challenge
A possible central mechanism in autism spectrum disorders, part 1
The role of mercury in the pathogenesis of autism
Transcriptomic analyses of neurotoxic effects in mouse brain after intermittent neonatal administration of thimerosal
Causal relationship between vaccine induced immunity and autism
Elevated levels of measles antibodies in children with autism
Subtle DNA changes and the overuse of vaccines in autism
What is regressive autism and why does it occur? Is it the consequence of multi-systemic dysfunction affecting the elimination of heavy metals and the ability to regulate neural temperature?
Again, what more proof is required for someone to finally wake up and avoid all of these vaccines like the plague?
By now it should be so painfully obvious that in order to eradicate autism and the exploding societal disease and diseases, all vaccines must be banned forever.
RFK Jr. said in his confirmation hearings for secretary of Health and Human Services that he is pro-vaccine, but that he must be shown data that proves a specific vaccine is safe and effective — this is political sleight of hand by Bobby, because there is not a single vaccine in the world with a large sample high quality RCT and placebo control group that shows any safety of efficacy for the prevention and/or attenuation of symptoms for quite literally any disease; in other words, while RFK Jr. is not an
”anti-vaxxer,” he is also never going to approve any vaccine for human use if he is to be rigorously honest.
Let us hope against hope that when RFK Jr. becomes secretary of HHS he is rigorously honest, because if that will be the case, then a plethora of diseases will almost overnight be radically reduced.
Until then, every single parent must stop poisoning their children with these toxic junk science injections. And every single person should avoid all the fraudulent vaccines that their brainwashed and venal doctors mindlessly push on them on behalf of BigPharma, from tetanus to the seasonal flu to shingles and every other useless and highly dangerous poisonous injection.
To protect children from all diseases simply have excellent hygiene, a well-balanced organic diet, and if there is a flu or common cold, then simply use highly bioavailable nutraceuticals and a truly safe and exceedingly effective Nobel Prize winning miracle compound like Ivermectin to stop said ailments dead in their tracks.
Both the surging childhood and adult turbo cancer epidemics may be obliterated overnight with the following ‘holy grail’ treatment approach:
New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol
Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.
Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.
Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).
CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.
Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram
Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day
VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)
Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X
Partaking in the mass vaccine ritual is nothing more than a socially engineered bioterror suicide ceremony steeped in the cult of “Trust the Science” and the reality inversion known as “Safe and Effective.”
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.