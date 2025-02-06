As if anyone with a scintilla of critical thinking skills that reads Substack publications such as this one requires any additional proof…

…here are twenty five more studies that further irrefutably prove vaccines are dangerous, useless, and are directly responsible for the autism epidemic:

Again, what more proof is required for someone to finally wake up and avoid all of these vaccines like the plague?

By now it should be so painfully obvious that in order to eradicate autism and the exploding societal disease and diseases, all vaccines must be banned forever.

RFK Jr. said in his confirmation hearings for secretary of Health and Human Services that he is pro-vaccine, but that he must be shown data that proves a specific vaccine is safe and effective — this is political sleight of hand by Bobby, because there is not a single vaccine in the world with a large sample high quality RCT and placebo control group that shows any safety of efficacy for the prevention and/or attenuation of symptoms for quite literally any disease; in other words, while RFK Jr. is not an

”anti-vaxxer,” he is also never going to approve any vaccine for human use if he is to be rigorously honest.

Let us hope against hope that when RFK Jr. becomes secretary of HHS he is rigorously honest, because if that will be the case, then a plethora of diseases will almost overnight be radically reduced.

Until then, every single parent must stop poisoning their children with these toxic junk science injections. And every single person should avoid all the fraudulent vaccines that their brainwashed and venal doctors mindlessly push on them on behalf of BigPharma, from tetanus to the seasonal flu to shingles and every other useless and highly dangerous poisonous injection.

To protect children from all diseases simply have excellent hygiene, a well-balanced organic diet, and if there is a flu or common cold, then simply use highly bioavailable nutraceuticals and a truly safe and exceedingly effective Nobel Prize winning miracle compound like Ivermectin to stop said ailments dead in their tracks.

Both the surging childhood and adult turbo cancer epidemics may be obliterated overnight with the following ‘holy grail’ treatment approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Partaking in the mass vaccine ritual is nothing more than a socially engineered bioterror suicide ceremony steeped in the cult of “Trust the Science” and the reality inversion known as “Safe and Effective.”

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

