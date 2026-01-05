As this Substack has been exposing for many years now…

…let us now review some additional facts about the cult surrounding this depopulation program, because the only way vaccines could ever be adopted by the masses is if the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, their BigPharma assets, and the Mockingbird MSM continually socially engineered society with ‘Trust the $cience’ and ‘$afe and Effective’ propaganda; otherwise, everyone would have already caught on to this deadly scam by now.

Did you know that the death rate from measles declined by 98% BEFORE the measles vaccine was introduced?



“This is all on the CDC website… That decline had nothing to do with vaccines.”



So, if vaccines didn’t do it, what caused that decline from 1900 to 1963?



The answer is better nutrition, better sanitation, clean water, etc., according to Attorney Aaron Siri.



Yet “science” wants you to believe that vaccines saved the day.



But that’s not even the biggest vaccine deception. It’s what happens before they approve these shots for human use. 🧵 Source

It truly is a cult that is partaking in its very own mass ritual bio-suicide.

Faith in vaccines is just that. Faith.



Complete trust. Allegiance to duty. Belief in something for which there is no proof.



Medicine has carefully crafted a myth that it and only it rescued humanity from the dark ages of deadly disease. The kind of disease that was lurking around every corner, ready to wipe us off the map for all of eternity.



And because medicine so valiantly rescued us from erasure, it deserves ultimate supremacy. It should never be questioned. It can do no wrong. Source

The medical mendacity is truly staggering.

A central part of medical mythology is the belief that vaccines ended infectious disease. And because it is indeed mythology and its adherents are acting on faith alone, it requires no proof and can simply dismiss any and all evidence against that bold claim.



But the evidence is not lacking. Far from it.



Despite medicine’s best efforts to hide and obscure it, those seeking the truth can plainly see it.



In this short presentation, Secretary Kennedy lays it out for all to see. There is no evidence that vaccines were responsible for the decline in infectious disease that has so aggressively been credited to them.



It is pure mythology. Source

The medical gaslighting has always been profound.

For years, people have noticed something strange about the vaccine discussion.



In science, and thus medicine, almost everything is open to questioning. Drugs get pulled. Guidelines change. Mistakes are admitted (sometimes).



But vaccines sit in a completely different category.



When questions about their safety pop up, the response is never curiosity—or even debate. It’s instant defensiveness. Sometimes even hostility. Walls go up and any possibility of discussion is shut down.



That reaction alone should make anyone pause. Why? Because science doesn’t work that way. Source

It is no wonder that the CIA creation and ultimate Manchurian Candidate installed to destroy America from within was always in on this eugenics program — yes, the very same Barack Hussein Obama that went around with Dr. Fauci at the height of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic trying to get as many schoolchildren (with an IFR of zero) to subject themselves to the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” as possible was a major proponent of this NWO globopedo depopulation agenda; to wit:

It wasn’t always like this. In fact, prior to Obamacare effectively mandating flu shots for healthcare workers, many doctors didn’t get the flu vaccine.



They knew the benefits were negligible and that there were real risks. And they thought a mandate didn’t make any sense.



The 2009 CNN segment below features New York healthcare workers protesting a state law requiring annual flu shots.



It is both fascinating and disturbing how quickly a mandate shifted critical thinking to an irrational embrace of vaccination, its negligible benefits, and its very real risks. Source

In 2009 the CIA News Network (CNN) actually performed rudimentary journalism, and even dared warn that these vaccine mandates could be, “a growing trend”— or would that have been CNN seeding and normalizing what was already planned well in advance over a decade ago for that fateful 2020 “outbreak” of gain-of-function PSYOP-19?

The swine and flu shots never worked in 2009, and only increased one’s chances of coming down with these diseases, and it certainly does not work today:

And the questions…

From this, a reasonable question emerges that more and more people are beginning to ask.



Why does medicine defend vaccines with such intensity and aggressiveness, even when serious safety concerns are raised?



No, vaccines aren’t uniquely flawless. They’re uniquely protected.



And that protection has less to do with evidence and data and more to do with power, psychology, and something that looks an awful lot like faith. Source

…can easily be answered.

Vaccines achieve the following:

Nonstop windfall profits for BigPharma and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers (and patent owners)

Lifelong BigPharma customers due to the myriad vaccine-induced adverse events

Shortened lifespans due to said vaccine injuries that slot perfectly into the greater depopulation agenda (i.e. the longstanding “peaceful culling”)

You are paying for your own demise, just like you did with the “free” PSYOP-19 “vaccines.”

It’s really that simple.

And the chart that should end every single vaccine debate:

Avoid any and all vaccines like the plague.

The best way to protect oneself from seasonal flu, the common cold, gain-of-function plandemics, or even “vaccine” shedding is the take a daily nutraceutical, and stock up on lifesaving compounds that kill any virus dead in its tracks like Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

Do NOT comply.

