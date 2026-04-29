Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Justice indicted former crooked FBI Director James Comey over a controversial Instagram post from last year that threatened President Donald Trump’s life.

The image has since been deleted from Comey’s account, but it clearly showed seashells forming the numbers 86 47, with 86 signifying the elimination of an individual, and 47 representing Trump as the 47th President:

And if anyone is wondering if there was not clear and deliberate evidence of intent calling for President Trump’s murder:

Comey knew better than anyone what the term 86 meant:

Last year the Justice Department’s first case against Comey making false statements and obstructing on behalf of his partners-in-crime Barack Hussein Obama and Hillary Clinton during a congressional proceeding to his 2020 Russiagate Senate testimony was dismissed due to the interim U.S. Attorney bringing those charges having been allegedly improperly appointed without Senate confirmation.

Except that the interim U.S. Attorney had all the constitutional authority to go after this rogue agent:

And now the Trump administration is implementing a different approach to bringing this dirtiest of dirty cops to justice:

BREAKING: An ARREST WARRANT has been issued for James Comey — NOT just a court summons like last time



The US Marshals have been ORDERED by a federal judge in North Carolina to take James Comey into CUSTODY



COMEY MUGSHOT INCOMING! 🔥 Source

It appears that the Trump administration will in fact make an example out of Comey:

NOW: Acting AG Todd Blanche reads the two charges against James Comey.



1. knowingly making a threat against the President, and transmitting an interstate



2. communication containing a threat to kill the President



Each carrying a maximum of 10 years in prison.



https://rumble.com/v794ptg-now-acting-ag-todd-blanche-reads-the-two-charges-against-james-comey..html Source

Comey is in serious trouble:

🚨 US Attorney Boyle, who is leading the charge to PROSECUTE James Comey in North Carolina, sounds HELLBENT on securing a conviction



He made clear Comey will receive NO SPECIAL TREATMENT.



“[Comey] knowingly and WILLFULLY made a threat to KlLL and to inflict bodily harm upon the President of the United States in violation of 18 USC § 871(a)”



“[Comey] knowingly and willfully transmitted an interstate and foreign commerce that communication that contained a threat to KlLL President Trump in violation of 18 USC § 875(c)”



“In the Eastern District of North Carolina, it doesn’t matter who you are. We take ALL threat cases seriously, and prosecute ANYONE who violates federal law—regardless of title or status.” 🔥 Source

The current FBI director and Epstein class protector who may soon be on his way out had the following to say about his dirty Deep State predecessor:

🚨 NOW: FBI Director Kash Patel confirms both charges against James Comey are FELONIES



Comey’s facing DECADES in prison. @FBIDirectorKash : “James Comey allegedly threatened the life of the president of the United States. And as you all now know, shortly after posting that threat, he deleted that threat and then issued an apology. All of that information was presented to the grand jury and Mr. Comey will have his day in court, and his ability to speak to a jury of his peers”



“While many of you may read this indictment and view this matter as a simple investigation, it is the farthest thing from that. Every single investigation, this FBI and our partners at the Department of Justice undertake, especially those that involve the threats to harm or hurt or even KlLL individuals, whether they behold public office or civilians in our country are met with the SAME measure of investigative prowess and tools and personnnel in partnership with the Department of Justice as anyone else.” Source

The US Marshals are now actively hunting Comey:

And while Comey was awaiting his arresting U.S. marshals, he took the time to post to social media his mendacious side of the story while unsurprisingly still pretending to uphold morals and values:

BREAKING: James Comey has issued a response to a grand jury indicting him on TWO FELONIES



Comey made clear he has ZERO remorse for dogwhistling his followers to kiII President Trump, and portrays himself as the victim



Throw the BOOK at this piece of trash. Source

Of course, the true depths of these malfeasances may be far more depraved than is being reported; to wit:

And perhaps the timing of the Comey indictment has greater significance in terms of purging the Federal government and its various criminal public “servants,” especially as it pertains to the Russia collusion hoax:

The proverbial rabbit hole goes deeper than deep:

IT’S ALL COMING OUT — The Russia Hoax was a coup, and Obama was briefed from the start.



Catherine Herridge just dropped a bombshell letter with margin notes proving:



• Obama was personally briefed by Brennan on Hillary & Brennan’s schemes



• Comey and Strzok were also read in on it



• The FBI knew the intelligence was “exaggerated and/or fabricated”



Yet they ran the Russia-Russia-Russia scam + Mueller investigation for 3 straight years to destroy Trump.



They knew it was fake.



They did it anyway.



The biggest political scandal in American history.



#RussiaHoax#Obama#SpyGate#Herridge Source

As this Substack previously reported, it was only a matter of time before Comey would finally be brought to justice:

And never forget that all roads lead back to the CIA’s manufactured Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama:

At least this time We the People delivered the correct verdict:

Do Not comply.

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