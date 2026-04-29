2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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EmilyTVProducer's avatar
EmilyTVProducer
4h

What a fcken weasel this guy is.

And a criminal...

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5h

This is a good thing. He slithered away from the other charges because of corrupt judges who bent the law. Now he faces justice in a state with perhaps impartial judges. These deep state criminals have always thought they were above the law, and scoffed at the public.

Yes, he is a POS and must be made an example, but he still may face other charges in the FL RICO case pertaining to the treason committed by those under Obama.

NCSWIC

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