As the government continues to be closed into the week…

…let us review the pornographic demands that the communist party is attempting to force the American tax slaves to pay for:

OMG.. you cannot make this up.. These are some of the things the Democrats are demanding we fund: - $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia - $833k for transgender people in Nepal - $4.2 million for lgbtq people in the Western Balkans and Uganda - $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups for male prostitutes in Haiti - $500k for electric buses in Rwanda - $6 million for media organizations for the Palestinians - $300k for a pride parade in Lesotho - $882k for social media and mentorship in Serbia Source

Is anyone mad yet that they are being forced under threat of violence to pay for this insanity?

This is beyond unconstitutional.

And this is not even factoring the tens of millions of illegal invaders that the senile ice cream licking diaper soiling pedo puppet criminal Biden allowed into the country when he was installed off a stolen election, with all of these said foreign criminals being gifted free healthcare, and other perks as paid for from theft via “income” taxes.

Meanwhile, despite the kabuki theater shutdown, there is somehow always enough money for the Federal activist judges that have no constitutional legal authority over the states or the President, and yet they have been busily waging their lowgrade lawfare:

Except that…

And with or without government shutdowns it gets even worse, because unconstitutional agencies like the FBI who have near unlimited budgets thanks again to the tax slaves have been breaking all kinds of laws since their inceptions, and have been politicized to go after their opponents; to wit:

The entire illegitimate Federal government and its unconstitutional agencies are themselves a giant criminal enterprise, and We the People are being told that the “income” tax monies being stolen from us are paying for all of these transgressions.

To maintain the Left vs Right scam is to continue to socially engineer the tax slaves into going along with this insanity:

And as the slaves start stirring away they are herded into a less odious construct, or simulation:

Lmao, nothing is OVER 😂:

Why should the Government be reopened exactly?

For ever more sex change mutilation procedures in other countries, military adventurism, nonstop arms sales, and never-ending foreign entanglements?

The shutdown is itself just another psyop, and most of this orgiastic spending will not only resume, but continue to increase wildly.

If it’s all unnecessary drama, then keep 90% of it permanently shutdown, and spare We the People the shit show with the associated government thievery.

Do NOT comply.

