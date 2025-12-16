2nd Smartest Guy in the World

BobB
10h

Sorry, but vaccines ARE safe and effective!

The drug companies are SAFE from liability and the vaccines are EFFECTIVE at generating huge profits for the medical establishment.

Mick From Hooe (UK)
11h

The headline is exactly what the New World Order (WEF) accomplished since they planned, designed and released a modified (GoF) viral disease called Covid.

Part of the associated Plan was to pretend that, within a few short months, they had invented an injectable 'cure'. They pretended this 'Cure', called a vaccine, was safe and effective, but the reality is that these very expensive and highly dangerous solutions are of absolutely no benefit to mankind.

mRNA injections exacerbate all diseases and illnesses, whilst destroying natural resistance to every ailment imaginable!

These DEADLY 'Experimental' mRNA injections are designed to create a vast new market for Big Pharma, by making the sick sicker and requiring more medication. What a great Business Plan?

And, al the while, these corrupt medical drug 'cowboys', enjoy total immunity from all/any LIABILITY through an insane 'Get out of Jail Free card' called The PREP Act.

Rescind the PREP Act and the New World Order and corrupt Big Pharma will no longer exist.

Unjabbed Mick (80 y/o UK Patriot) We live longer!

